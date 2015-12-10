Miami Global Realty, Inc., Presents Biscayne Park Residency, a Luxurious Senior Living Experience Community in Miami, Florida

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/10/2015 --LPS Shanghai 2015 – Announced that Miami Global Realty, Inc. is presenting the latest Southeast Florida EB-5 Regional Center's flagship development, the 40-units Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC) project at the luxury properties showcase real estate exhibition held in China's commercial capital. To be held on December 11-13, 2015, LPS Shanghai will welcome over 80 luxury real estate companies in which Miami Global Realty, Inc. lead by Mirela Feliciano, CEO; presenting unique estates to a discerning audience of Chinese luxury property buyers.



Miami Global Realty, Inc. is presenting between their exclusive projects the new EB-5 flagship project, Biscayne Park Residency that is now ready to launch a private placement offering to qualified foreign investors in compliance with all applicable U.S. Citizen and Immigration Services (USCIS) and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rules and regulations. The LPS Shanghai 2015 Real Estate Expo is held at the iconic five-star Shanghai Marriott City Centre located in the heart of the city, LPS Shanghai 2015 will showcase properties from all over the world: China, USA, Canada, Australia, France, UK, Italy, Cyprus, Spain, Portugal, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, and many other countries.



Biscayne Park Residency, an EB-5 project includes over 100,000 square feet of a Continuing Care Retirement Community, medically-oriented office space, and a car parking garage. Also completed is the shell of the recreation deck with an organic top roof garden, two social rooms; cardio room, weight room and fitness area; spa and steam room; spinning/training studio, and a serenity beach pool. Biscayne Park Residency also will include a five-star Italian restaurant by the renowned Sicilian Chef Francesco Casetta.



The developer estimates that construction of Biscayne Park Residency will begin the last quarter of 2016. This phase includes the residential component, consisting of 2 stories and 40 luxury rental apartments. "It is with great pleasure that we formally announce that Biscayne Park Residency is now open to investors interested in participating in the EB-5 program, and we are proud to be working with Southeast Florida EB-5 Regional Center in this exciting program that will ultimately create hundreds of jobs for our residents," says the developer. We expect a great deal of interest in this flagship project from investors because the residential component of our project as a Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC) is rental units in a market that many belief is over-saturated with for-sale condominiums.



About Miami Global Realty, Inc.

Miami Global Realty, Inc. is your direct link to exceptional residential and commercial real estate and investment properties throughout South Florida, specialized in assisting foreign nationals. Our company team includes licensed REALTORS, who speak multiple languages including: Chinese, Spanish, French, Italian, Romanian, Japanese, Arabic and Welsh.



Miami Global Realty offers a unique approach to the real estate market and when it comes to addressing our clients' real estate needs. We established a top-notch network of real estate experts and thus we established a team ready to assist you with all your real estate endeavors. We are the partner with a wide range of real estate professionals such as: Lenders, Immigration Attorneys, Title Companies, Real Estate Attorneys, Interior Designers, CPA's, Property Managers and Insurance Agents to assist with your needs from every perspective.



Mirela Feliciano, Broker, and CEO of Miami Global Realty (MGR), is leading one of the fastest growing real estate agency in Miami. Mirela is distinguished with the elite Certified Residential Specialist Designation, which is reserved for only 3% of realtors nationwide.



For more information on Miami Global Realty, Inc., please visit

http://www.miamiglobalrealty.com or call 1-305-456-4801 Ext. 101



About Southeast Florida EB-5 Regional Center

Southeast Florida EB-5 Regional Center received approval in June of 2014 for designation as an EB-5 Regional Center for Foreign Investment under the "EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program" by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) and Department of Homeland Security. Southeast Florida EB-5 Regional Center includes the three main South Florida counties of Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach with the highest standards in management, and operations in the United States. It is not affiliated with any other regional centers in Florida. Southeast Florida EB-5 Regional Center will promote job creation, economic growth and increase domestic investment by aligning capital within specific investment projects in targeted geographic areas and other job-creating areas.



For more information on Southeast Florida EB-5 Regional Center, please visit http://www.EB5FloridaRC.com or call 1-888-541-7773 Ext 2



*Project features, unit mixes, uses, and specifications are subject to change without notice. The Developer expressly reserves the right to make modifications at any time. THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT A SOLICITATION OR OFFERING AS THAT CAN ONLY BE DONE THROUGH APPROPRIATE PRIVATE PLACEMENT OFFERING MATERIAL THROUGH OUR ATTORNEYS