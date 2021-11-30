Miami Meet a Billionaire Event Falls Many Hundreds of Million Dollars Short

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/30/2021 --Billionaire Open hosted an event last month in Miami, it's a financial media service provider with a growing following on social media which aimed to educate entrepreneurs and small business owners on how to raise Capital.



Miami, Florida got a treat on October 13th, 2021, when fund manager Kevin Paul Blake of Allied Capital hosted a free educational, exceptionally rare investor conference of his group's Billionaire Open private events to the public. The playfully named "Meet a Billionaire" event was a for-charity event designed to pass down priceless business knowledge to the Miami area's local small business owners, entrepreneurs, and innovative startups. The event was a success with over one hundred in attendance throughout the day and supporting some of Florida's soon-to-be successful business professionals, despite a couple of small hiccups.



The event took place at the DoubleTree Hilton Biscayne Bay in Edgewater with extremely limited seating that gave guests the ultimate up-close experience. With available seating being nearly filled in the early hours of the day we need to RSVP everyone at future events.



In the end, many passed through the halls of the exquisite Grand hotel overlooking the Biscayne Bay Marina with million-dollar yachts docked right below the conference area at the DoubleTree Hilton Grand Hotel to get the life-changing advice being presented.



Helmed was the main speaker Brad Blazar the $2 Billion Dollar Capital raiser with the support of other extraordinarily successful business professionals, the highly anticipated event focused on a range of topics with in-depth explanations and advice, as well as opportunities to meet the speakers for one-on-one networking.



John Meija one of the main speakers and CEO of Providence Investments based in Birmingham, AL was unable to attend due to health reasons associated with contracting the Covid-19 virus. Providence Investments is a multi-million-dollar investment, acquisition, and development firm with over 10,000+ multifamily rental units with another 1200 units under construction and planning in Panama City, Florida and another 200+ units at an undisclosed location in Texas. John Meija is extremely interested in passing on his Real Estate Development knowledge to others with "Billionaire Open" and you can lookout for mentorship programs coming soon.



The topics covered mostly pertained to the processes involved in "Raising Capital" for small business. While we can't go over the coveted advice given, we can say that Brad Blazar, Kevin Paul Blake, and other speakers that day focused on the ability of relatively small business owners to leverage the capital of established investment firms, accredited investors and SEC 506 (c) investors. Our goal along with the help of Brad Blazar's Capital school is to provide entrepreneurs with the necessary business tools to grow including mentorship, motivation, and some of the same resources that billion-dollar firms have at their disposal.



After the main speaker departed stage, the "Meet a Billionaire" event wrapped up with final words of advice and encouragement. After which selected guests and speakers attended a private after-party to celebrate the success of the charity event. Alicia Valdes with the Global Eco Army a non-profit operating from Tampa, FL with national and international impact was present for the "Meet a Billionaire" afternoon event discussing her team's goal of planting millions of trees globally to combat Climate change. Alicia Valdes is linked to luminaries including the Dubai's Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and the crown prince Sheikh Hamdan, Bill Gates, former President Obama and was recently spotted dinning with Swiss Explorer Raphael Domjan the founder of PlanetSolar. Raphael with PlanetSolar completed the first solar- boat circumnavigation and solar Aero Plane flight to the stratosphere. Mr. Raphael Domjan is highlighted in the Guinness Book of World Records.



Also present was the Founder of Card Tent, Mr. Ehney has been a pioneer in prepaid cards since 1998. In conjunction with Sprint, he launched one of the first corporate Visa Reward Card programs and was an early marketer of consumer Visa Gift Cards online. Other guests included representatives from a Bitcoin exchange, McClaren exotic car rental etc.



However, the event did not go off without a hitch. There was a slight delay that left a reporter and guests confused, but after a short wait, the seats filled up, and Kevin Paul Blake took the stage to set things off with a bang.



Billionaire Open's events are typically private and, on an RSVP invite-only basis. However, this was Billionaire Open's first public event put together rather quickly with little thought leveraging the usefulness of social media causing a frenzy online in the post pandemic era.



So, if you ever want to attend one of these life-changing seminars and private events, make sure to check out BillionaireOpen.



Look out for our next event Meet a Billionaire Atlanta in early January.



About Billionaire Open

BillionaireOpen (BO) is a startup financial service provider with the focus on providing access to the same resources that multi-billion-dollar firms have at their disposal. Our services include market analysis, tools for small business and investors as well a Capital Raising, Fund Raising, educational tools, mentorship, events, road shows and digital marketing to name a few.



facebook

Instagram

Linkedin