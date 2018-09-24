Miami Mold Specialist Pre-Launches Advanced Coil and Evaporator Cleaning Solutions for HVAC Systems

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/24/2018 --One of South Florida's premier indoor environmental service providers, Miami Mold Specialist, has recently developed a new ground breaking product that is set to disrupt the way HVAC and refrigeration maintenance industries conduct business.



Miami Mold Specialist's innovative new product was created specifically for ease of use with cleaning HVAC systems, automotive radiator applications, marine applications on boats and yachts, portable air conditioners and heaters, refrigeration units. In short, this new line of next generation HVAC cleaning solutions offered by Miami Mold Specialist is certainly going to shake up the heating and air conditioning industries.



According to a spokesperson at Miami Mold Specialists,"Our team at Miami Mold Specialist is in the final process of creating our own branded proprietary line of mold combating coil cleaners, soon to be released and will be a part of all of our mold remediation services. This brand new penetrating coil and evaporator cleaner offers a delayed foaming action to allow the non-acid, non-chlorinated, alkaline surfactant package to attack dirt, grime, soil, deposits, and other contaminants in multiple stages. This cutting edge product is safe for use on a wide range of evaporators and condenser coils, HVAC units, window AC units, automotive radiators, small air cooled equipment, metal filters, refrigeration units, and fan blades. The dual quat foaming action expands and flushes contaminates out of coils as well as, deodorizes drain pans. It cleans, deodorizes, decreases energy costs, and prolongs the lifetime of treated equipment".



For more information on Miami Mold Specialists' new proprietary line of advanced coil and evaporator cleaning solutions, visit: https://www.miamimoldspecialists.com/new-hvac-coil-evaporator-cleaners.



Other related HVAC duct and vent cleaning, disinfecting, mold removal technologies and solutions utilized by Miami Mold Specialists for residential and commercial applications:



- State of the Art HVAC inspection robotics



- Dry Ice Mist CO2 Hydrogenation Technology



- Cold Jet Dry Icing Technology



- Next Generation Electrostatic HVAC Organic Disinfecting Technology



- High tech ULV Organic Particle Fogger



- Heavy Duty Organic Steam Cleaner for A/C Units and Coils



- Physical HVAC duct and vent scrubbing technology



- Multiple anti fungal, disinfection, and cleaning solutions, such as; Airbiotics, Aseptic+, and Miami Mold Specialists soon to launch self-cleaning HVAC coil and evaporator cleaning solutions.



- Anti-fungal mold prevention protective coatings



For more information on Miami Mold Specialists full spectrum HVAC mold removal, disinfecting, cleaning, and mold prevention services, visit: https://www.miamimoldspecialists.com/hvac-and-duct-cleaning.



About Miami Mold Specialists

South Florida's Premier Indoor Air Quality, Environmental Services, and Mold Removal Service Provider- Miami Mold Specialist: High Tech and Eco Friendly Indoor Air Quality, Mold Assessments and Environmental Consulting, 3rd Party "Conflict Free" Mold Testing, Mold Removal and Mold Remediation, Mold Prevention, Radon Testing, Water Damage Control, and Water Protection and Purification Services by Miami Mold Specialist.



Multi Certified, Licensed, Bonded, and Insured. Over 30 Years Experience!



Call: 1-305-763-8070