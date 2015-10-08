Miami Music Networking Event Gives South Florida Talent a Shot at the Big Time

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/08/2015 --Created to give independent music artists a chance to connect with industry heavy-hitters, the South Florida Music Showcase is set to hold a mid-October show. Artists and music lovers are encouraged to attend the free music-networking event to see who gets their big break.



It's not every day that independent music artists get to play for A&R execs, the heads of major record labels, BET talent scouts and movie directors. But then again, the South Florida Music Showcase doesn't hold a dynamic networking event every day. However, now is the time that connections are made, because on Thursday, October 15th at the Touché Rooftop in Miami, independent artists will have the full attention of industry pros from legendary record labels like Warner Music Group, Sony Music and credited music industry executives. Showcasing their best original material in hopes of signing a deal, artists make connections, execs make money, and audiences have an incredible time.



Created to connect independent artists with entertainment industry pros the South Florida Music Showcase will do what it does best, give talent their big break. Last year's show saw the local Miami band Sunday Quorum signed to a music publishing deal by the CEO of Audio Motion Music, Jim Laquidara. Laquidara is recognized for his music supervision and licensing on documentaries, short films and television movies.



Past attendees include the Vice President of Warner Bros. Records, Seymour Stein and Eric McLellan, A&R Director of Sire Records/Warner Bros. Records. McLellan said, "Aaron, and his showcase are great! I have no doubt he will be a driving force in the South Florida music scene for years to come. The events are well received and the talent is strong."



The 'Aaron' of whom McLellan spoke is none other than the showcase's CEO, Aaron Sir Grant. Grant adds, "We want artists to connect with like-minded professionals who can use their resources to launch their next project. Some of our performers have been offered recording, publishing, and management deals. And let's face it, performing in front of a live audience never hurts."



Registered music artists will be screened and chosen to perform by audio engineers, songwriters, musicians and marketing gurus. All music genres will be recognized. The show is free for audiences 21 and over.



For more information visit www.SFLMusicShowcase.com



About South Florida Music Showcase

The South Florida Music Showcase is a live music-networking event designed to connect independent artists with the entertainment industry. Since its inception A&R and CEOs of major record labels such as Warner Music Group, Sony Music, and Sire Records have been in attendance. The event also draws television talent scouts, credited publishers, producers, songwriters, managers and music attorneys among others.



South Florida Music Showcase

Thursday, October 15, 2015

Touché Rooftop

15 NE 11 St.

Miami, FL 33132



Aaron Grant

CEO, South Florida Music Showcase

aaron@sflmusicshowcase.com

954-793-3023



http://www.SFLMusicShowcase.com



