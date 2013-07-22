Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/22/2013 --The Bryant Law Firm is a leading probate law firm providing extensive legal representation to the residents of the South Florida region. The firm handles a wide array of probate matters, inclusive of probate administration, probate litigation, wills and trusts, will contests, and guardianship.



The firm's founder, Randy A. Bryant, who has been serving South Florida clients in need of Miami probate and guardianship services since 1998, says " It's important that you have a Probate attorney. Probate has its own special set of rules. So, if you have an attorney who is generally practicing in probate, they won't know those rules and they can make mistakes that are catastrophic to an estate." That's the reason that the Bryant Law Firm limits its practice to probate, wills & trusts, and guardianship, an advantage they have over most transactional law firms.



This Miami probate attorney is committed to providing assistance to you with all your probate, wills & trusts and guardianship needs. They offer free and confidential consultations to discuss these matters. Their South Florida office serves clients throughout Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Naples, the Keys and all other areas of South Florida. They even occassionally work with clients out of Puerto Rico, Cuba, Mexico and other locations throughout Central America. If you prefer, they can speak to you in English or Spanish.



About Randy A. Bryant

Randy A. Bryant is a graduate of the prestigious University of Miami in Coral Gables, FL. From there, he matriculated into their esteemed UM School of Law, where he graduated in 1997. The Bryant Law Firm has a convenient office located in the heart of central Miami, in an area known as Coconut Grove. This Miami probate lawyer can help with all matters related to probate administration and litigation, estate administration, guardianship, and personal injury law. They can be reached online or by calling 305-456-2777.



If you find yourself in a situation where you will be forced to deal with the Miami probate court system, contact this attorney for a no obligation, complimentary consultation to discuss your probate, as well as, your guardianship, wills / trusts or personal injury needs.