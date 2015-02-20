Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/20/2015 --Always focused on what matters most, Real Property Management Dade links arms with the national non-profit Homes for Our Troops. The relationship will help build mortgage-free, specially adapted homes for Veterans who have been severely injured since September 11, 2001. The partnership is a timely response to the deployment of the Miami property management company's CEO Pedro Cedeño. Cedeño is currently supporting a specialized unit in Afghanistan.



Happy to help his fellow servicemen, new homes will go to Veterans who have sustained injuries like multiple amputations, partial or full paralysis or severe traumatic brain injuries in Iraq and Afghanistan. Homes for Our Troops mission is to provide mortgage-free, specially adapted homes nationwide for severely injured Veterans of post 9/11, enabling them to rebuild their lives. To date, Homes for Our Troops has built 181 homes and currently has 46 home-build projects underway nationwide. Projects will restore the freedom and independence to Veterans who will take possession of the new mortgage-free homes.



Cedeño said of the charitable gifts his company can give, "During my time in Afghanistan I realized we should be doing more to give back to the military community. They've given us so much. With all of the sacrifices our troops and their families make, Miami's Real Property Management Dade is proud to pledge to Homes for Our Troops a portion of the commission from every lease we sign."



After being honorably discharged from the Marine Corp Cedeño, along with his wife Rosana also a Veteran, began their careers in real estate investing. They soon filled a niche as a Miami property management company wholly-focused on the client's needs. With that integral dedication to customer service, the company has successfully broadened its reach. Providing specialized customer care, Real Property Management Dade simplifies the process of maintaining residential properties.



In 2014 Real Property Management Dade expanded their staff to include Ana Hereu and Misael Chacon who will serve the company as Operations Manager and Property Manager.



Real Property Management Dade is a residential property management company that serves clients in the Miami, Florida area. Partnering with the nationally-recognized company Real Property Management, Real Property Management Dade has access to a nationwide network that serves individuals, investors and corporations.



