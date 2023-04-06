Miami Residents Enjoy Benefits of Holistic Dentistry

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/06/2023 --At its core, holistic dentistry focuses on the overall health of the patient. It recognizes that oral health and overall health are inextricably linked, and it seeks to promote both. Holistic dentists understand the importance of good nutrition and strive to use only natural and non-toxic materials in their practice. They also focus on preventing disease by identifying and addressing underlying health issues.



In addition, holistic dentists prioritize patient comfort. They understand that dental visits can cause anxiety, so they strive to make the experience as pleasant as possible. This includes using low-stress techniques, such as sedation dentistry, to help patients relax.



Finally, holistic dentistry is focused on preserving natural teeth. Rather than resorting to extractions or other invasive procedures, holistic dentists use minimally-invasive techniques to maintain and preserve teeth, gums, and other oral structures.



