Coconut Grove Based KiloThought First WordCamp Miami 2015 Community Sponsor

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/28/2015 --Coconut Grove based web and media consulting agency KiloThought Media is this year's first official community sponsor of WordCamp Miami.



As one of Florida's largest and longest running technology and coding conferences, WordCamp Miami attracts a spectrum of WordPress novices and veterans from South Florida and beyond. Since its launch in 2003, the open source online publishing platform WordPress has been the dominating force in content management systems (CMS). As of December 2014, websites built on WordPress comprised an estimated 4.5% of the Internet — a figure that is set to grow in 2015.



As the most popular CMS in use today, WordPress has spawned a global community of casual users and dedicated professionals, including business owners, designers, developers, and coders. This year, members of this diverse group will have a chance to network and exchange ideas at 80 official WordCamp events spread across 29 countries.



WordCamp Miami is one of the largest web development conferences in North America, and this year's event is expected to attract nearly 1000 attendees. Each WordCamp event is community-organized and, as such, relies upon local volunteering and funding from area businesses.



Funding provided by local South Florida businesses like KiloThought will go toward making this year's WordCamp Miami the most successful to date. The number of community sponsors this year will hopefully encourage more local businesses to get involved and sponsor the event.



KiloThought Media was first in a line of local design agencies, web development companies, and other businesses looking to become community sponsors of the event this year, applying for and completing the sponsorship process back in February—well in advance of this year's conference. Unique to the community sponsorship level, KiloThought's sponsorship will provide a 3-day event pass to WordCamp Miami for a high school or college student in South Florida.



WordCamp Miami 2015 will take place May 29 – 31 at Florida International University. The conference is a hugely popular affair, and the first wave of early bird tickets sold out several months ago. You can find ticket information, an schedule for this weekend, and learn more about the conference at the WordCamp Miami Website: http://miami.wordcamp.org/2015/



About KiloThought Media

KiloThought Media, LLC (http://kilothought.com) is a web and media consulting firm anchored in Miami's vibrant Coconut Grove neighborhood. Working on a personal level with clients from Miami to Tokyo, KiloThought has provided modern web design and digital marketing consulting for South Florida's unique upscale, international clientele, including super-yacht management companies, mega-yacht crew agencies, spa and healthcare centers, jet charter companies, lifestyle bloggers, musicians, and other clients in South Florida, the Caribbean, and around the world.