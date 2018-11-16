MiaMily Exceeds Crowdfunding Goal in 48 Hours on New Hip Seat Baby Carrier

Lugano, Switzerland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/16/2018 --MiaMily is currently running a crowdfunding campaign for Hipster Smart. The Hipster Smart is a new hip seat baby carrier which expands on the features of the company's tremendously successful innovative built in 3D hip seat design, and the Kickstarter campaign has already exceeded its goal in 48 hours and with still 15 days left in the campaign, the campaign has already surpassed 200% funded.



Parents love soft structured carriers for their comfort and long-lasting use, but many department store carriers simply don't have enough support for baby's developing hips, and none have the special features that MiaMily is offering with Hipster Smart.



There is a lot of misinformation about baby carriers and hip dsyplasia. MiaMily wants to bust any myths on baby carriers and aim to educate parents that no baby carrier cause hip dsyplasia. A baby carrier can only cause hip dsyplasia if it's already a pre-existing condition.



The Hipster Smart has been carefully constructed to support baby's legs in the "M" position, where the hip seat ensures that the thighs are supported at hip level so the thigh bone stays inside the hip socket. In fact, MiaMily's baby carriers have been approved by the International Hip Dysplasia Institute as a hip healthy product.



This hip seat carrier also offers 6 carrying positions (traditional carriers offer max 3 carrying positions) and features that meet every aspect of a busy parent's life. The carrier's double shoulder can be detached from the hip seat for those times when baby wants to be held but not in a carrier. HIPSTER Smart is making splashes in the babywearing world with it's new features designed to make parent's lives easier. Parents won't ever need to fumble for their wallet with the secret credit card pocket. An external milk bottle holder so they never have to worry not having a bottle to feed their baby. There's an easy access smart phone pocket for that special instagram moment. Parents will never worry about not finding a clean public changing room with the disposable changing pad pocket. They can Ditch the diaper bag with the extra storage under the hip seat, enough to hold 2 diapers, wipes, change of clothes, snacks, pacifers and bibs. A toy strap to clip on pacifiers and toys. There is even a hidden pocket for an extra foldable bag for those times when even more storage is needed.



The Hipster Smart can be used from newborn till 4 years old. For newborns, their infant insert maintains the crucial C spine position and supports newborn's head and neck.



The Hipster Smart is not only ergonomic for babies, it's also super comfortable for parents.



MiaMily's founder created the carrier because she pinched a nerve back causing her extreme pain when carrying her baby so the high waist belt (double the height of any waist belt in the market) was specifically designed to provide extra lumbar support. The unique hip seat designs absorbs the baby's weight so there is also less pressure on parent's shoulder.



This carrier is one of the most affordable, comfortable carriers to come to the market. MiaMily believes that high quality products for children should not be out of the price range of the average parent. Hipster Smart is currently being crowdfunded on Kickstarter, where backers can grab this innovative carrier at up to 50% off from retail price. MiaMily also is introducing 3 new accessories, winter cover to keep baby warm, rain cover to keep baby dry and Binkster, a pacifier clip that comes with a pacifier cover and also acts as a teether and sensory toy.