Miami's Own George Tandy, Jr. Jumps to #8 on Billboard's Adult R&B Chart

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/14/2014 --Miami’s own George Tandy, Jr. is creating buzz as an indie artist, breaking records with the success of his new music single release, "March". The single is soaring up the charts on Billboard now in the Top 10. The movement of the record is unprecedented for an indie artist, as the single is charting above the releases of many major recording artists including R. Kelly, Pharrell Wiliams, and Charlie Wilson.



George Tandy, Jr. has made Starbucks History with his new debut radio release "March”, by being the first former employee to have a Chart Topping Song. "March” is currently ranked at the top of the charts at #8 on the Billboard Adult R&B Chart and on the National Urban AC Radio Chart.



The single is a radio hit in chart action, as a Top 10 song at more than thirty radio stations with rotation in major markets including New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Houston, Dallas, Washington DC, Philadelphia, Atlanta, SiriusXM - Heart and Soul, Detroit, Tampa, St. Louis, Charlotte to name a few.



By popular demand, the official music video for "March" is gaining momentum and national television airplay with extensive coverage on Centric and VH1 Soul.



Tandy is a “Soulternative” singer, songwriter and consummate pianist whose influences include John Legend, Luther Vandross and Stevie Wonder to name a few. Tandy’s success story is inspirational as he was discovered working as a clerk at Starbucks by a record label executive. The single represents his first release since being discovered at Starbucks.



George is featured in a major interview on BET.COM where he is given accolades for his popularity as a recording artist and live performing artist. "In addition to his recorded music, George Jr. has also garnered a tremendous buzz from his high energy live show", says Jake Rohn, BET.



Tandy is the son of George Tandy, Sr. a popular musician in the world of Jazz. It is noted that although musical talent runs in his family, Tandy Jr. earned his way into the industry the hard way through doing his own legwork and pure commitment to a focused work ethic as a musician and Starbucks employee.



"March" is distributed by RedStar Entertainment."March" is available on ITunes, Amazon and other major digital outlets.



