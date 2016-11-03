Micello Indoor Maps Enable Smart Buildings with Asset Mapping Integration

Santa Clara, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/03/2016 --Micello, the leading global provider of indoor maps is excited to announce a partnership and integration with Asset Mapping, a proptech technology company that provides building owners, facilities managers and operators a powerful digital view of their buildings.



Asset Mapping allows anyone to see the location and condition of equipment in real-time from any device. When conditions change, Asset Mapping triggers alerts and puts the right information at the fingertips of service engineers for immediate address faster and at a lower cost. With quick access to a complete list of all building assets, insightful analytics and tailored reports, venue owners are able to make more informed decisions.



With Micello's indoor mapping technologies, Asset Mapping adds two powerful new features to its offering:



1. Efficient indoor map production: Micello's capabilities to automate the processes required to import all kinds of materials and files for creating indoor maps will allow Asset Mapping to increase the speed at which it enables smart buildings. Together, Asset Mapping and Micello will help deliver smart buildings faster, improving energy and maintenance efficiency in commercial real estate at a global scale.



2. Smart locations: With Micello maps, Asset Mapping will be able to create automatic geofencing. This means every time a new asset is added into the platform, it will automatically contain the data about the floor name, room name and location it belongs to. When this information changes, for example, the asset is moved from one room to another, Micello and Asset Mapping will automatically update the data on the map.



"We are delighted to be working with Micello. They have built a great indoor mapping service that allows us to digitize buildings more quickly, geofence equipment within them, and bring our customers a much richer experience," said Bill Clee, CEO of Asset Mapping, "As we move towards a more connected world, real-time IoT sensors and environments that respond to occupants' needs, having always accurate indoor maps is a key ingredient to smart building and cities."



"We are excited to welcome Asset Mapping to our growing Marketplace and are looking forward to offer our venue owners more Internet-of-Things (IoT) solutions," said Ankit Agarwal, CEO of Micello. "We are particularly excited about Asset Mapping's product features for the emerging $130B+ market. The Asset Mapping platform with Micello indoor maps is incredibly powerful, dynamic and a real-time visualization experience for the modern building."



For more information on the combined Micello and Asset Mapping solution, please visit https://www.micello.com/marketplace/assetmapping



About Asset Mapping, Ltd.

Asset Mapping is a Proptech startup that provides building owners, facilities managers and operators a single pane of glass view of their buildings. The platform gathers data about systems from separate energy and energy management, BMS systems, software packages, spreadsheets, drawings and files, pulling them into a single web application. From it, anyone can visualise the location and health of critical equipment in buildings and infrastructure, both during the construction process and throughout the life of the assets. A rules engine adds business intelligence to the operations and management of assets by sending alerts to operators with all the information they need to fix issues faster. This results in significant operational cost savings, reduced construction project lifecycles and reduced energy consumption in buildings. Asset Mapping was formed out in 2012 during the construction of the London Olympic Site.



For more information, please visit http://www.assetmapping.com or follow Asset Mapping on Twitter at @loveyourassets



About Micello, Inc.

Micello is a worldwide leader providing indoor maps and navigation data. Micello's products include a global maps database, developer platform and SDKs, and a marketplace of integrated solutions. In the last few years, Micello has generated indoor maps for over 25,000 venues around the world. Micello is headquartered in Santa Clara, California with operating offices in Ahmedabad, India and Tokyo, Japan.



To learn more about Micello, please visit http://www.micello.com.



For media enquiries please contact:

Asset Mapping

Carlota Calderon

Email: carlota@assetmapping.com

Mobile: (+44) 7580460849

Office: (+44) 2070606014



Micello, Inc.

Krishna Jani

Marketing & Communications

Email: krishna.jani@micello.com

Phone: 408-739-2738