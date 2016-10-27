Micello Indoor Maps Expand Into Security and Risk Mitigation Applications with Vizsafe Integration

Santa Clara, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/27/2016 --Micello, the leading global provider of indoor maps, has announced its partnership and integration with Vizsafe, a GeoawareTM mobile and visual sharing platform for security, public safety, and facility maintenance applications.



Vizsafe protects and maintains some of the most valuable assets in the world, such as professional sports stadiums and universities. Micello indoor maps are integrated into the Vizsafe platform. This enables response teams to more efficiently address issues where time is of the essence.



- Photo and video incident reports and live security cameras are displayed dynamically on indoor maps in real-time

- Situational awareness is greatly improved for facility personnel and their partners in law enforcement and public safety

- Response times are faster and team members better prepared, which enhances communications and reduces risk



"We are excited to integrate Micello indoor maps into our platform," said Peter Mottur, President and CEO of Vizsafe, "The use of Micello's structured maps and data will further enhance the location accuracy and help us with our mission of making security, risk mitigation and facility maintenance faster, smarter and more effective."



"We are delighted to welcome Vizsafe into our growing Marketplace of integrations," said Ankit Agarwal, CEO of Micello, "The combined solution will make facility and safety management easier than ever. This solution can be easily deployed across multiple venues, anywhere in the world."



For more information on the combined Micello and Vizsafe solution, please visit https://www.micello.com/marketplace/vizsafe



About Vizsafe, Inc.

Vizsafe is the only 24/7 global platform dedicated to safety and awareness. Vizsafe's innovative mobile platform enhances event and community safety by crowdsourcing, organizing and sharing visual content in real-time. Vizsafe users are fans and neighbors who support their communities, as well as first responders in fire, emergency medical and law enforcement. Vizsafe partners with organizations that care about public safety.



Learn more at http://www.vizsafe.com



About Micello, Inc.

Micello is a worldwide leader providing indoor maps and navigation data. Micello's products include a global maps database, developer platform and SDKs, and a marketplace of integrated solutions. In the last few years, Micello has generated indoor maps for over 25,000 venues around the world. Micello is headquartered in Santa Clara, California with operating offices in Ahmedabad, India and Tokyo, Japan.



To learn more about Micello, please visit http://www.micello.com



