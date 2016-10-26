Micello Indoor Maps Now Expands Into Museums and Tourist Sites by Partnering with CloudGuide

Santa Clara, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/26/2016 --Micello, the leading global provider of indoor maps, announces its partnership and integration with CloudGuide, a mobile application that creates a social experience to learn, share and view the world's cultural heritage.



The CloudGuide platform is designed for museums, monuments, parks and art galleries as a single source of truth for official content to engage visitors, gather statistics, and much more. With Micello indoor maps integrated into the CloudGuide platform, visitors can get a detailed layout of each authorized museum in addition to details on institution's profile including location, info, accessibility, agenda, social networks, ticketing through the mobile application as it is loaded with several interactive features. This combined solution will make it easier than ever for every visitor to find their way through the museums and get a comprehensive and up-to-date experience.



"We are glad to partner with Micello and integrate their accurate and detailed indoor maps into our platform," said Olga Plets, Co-founder & CEO of CloudGuide, "Our customers will benefit immensely with this integration as they would now be able to provide a practical and social experience to their venue visitors using our indoor maps. This would result in enhancing the visitor's experience and engaging the users in the most exciting way. It's a fine blend of latest technology with timeless art!"



"We are delighted to welcome CloudGuide into our growing Marketplace. Working with CloudGuide will enable us to expand our reach into museums and art galleries all around the world," said Ankit Agarwal, CEO of Micello, "This will enable visitors to locate themselves indoors as well as find great works of art and artefacts directly on a Micello indoor map."



This integration is available today. Interested museums, art galleries, historical monuments and parks can sign up with Micello and can activate CloudGuide through the Micello Marketplace.



For more information on the Micello and CloudGuide integration, please visit https://www.micello.com/marketplace/cloudguide



About CloudGuide

CloudGuide is now the fastest growing cultural network in the world linking more than 220 institutions, museums, galleries, monuments and cultural organizations- throughout 12 different countries. CloudGuide is a global platform.It is the new way of approaching culture and enjoying museum visits. It offers an interactive app where museums can upload interactive multimedia guides, created through the CloudGuide Platform, and visitors can enjoy a whole new visiting experience.



For more information, please visit http://www.cloudguide.me.



About Micello, Inc.

Micello is a worldwide leader providing indoor maps and navigation data. Micello's products include a global maps database, developer platform and SDKs, and a marketplace of integrated solutions. In the last few years, Micello has generated indoor maps for over 25,000 venues around the world. Micello is headquartered in Santa Clara, California with operating offices in Ahmedabad, India and Tokyo, Japan.



To learn more about Micello, please visit http://www.micello.com.



For media enquiries please contact:

CloudGuide

Cristina Pérez Ferrer

Chief Marketing Officer

Email: cristina.perez@cloudguide.me

Mobile (ES): +34 932 200 042

Telephone (ES): +34 932 200 040



Micello, Inc.

Krishna Jani

Marketing & Communications

Email: krishna.jani@micello.com

Phone: 408-739-2738