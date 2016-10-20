Micello Welcomes Mist to Its Marketplace Partner Program, Combining High Accuracy Wireless Location Services and Virtual Beacons with Global Indoor Map Solution

Santa Clara, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/20/2016 --Micello, the leading global provider of indoor maps is excited to announce a partnership and joint customers with Mist Systems. This partnership enables Micello maps to be used within Mist's wireless platform to deliver high-accuracy, low latency indoor wayfinding, and virtual beacon-based proximity services.



Mist is leveraging Micello indoor maps to deliver highly accurate indoor location services using Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE). These innovative features include:



Virtual BLE (vBLE) beacons: Mist eliminates the challenges of physical beacons by enabling virtual beacons to be set-up anywhere on a Micello map with the click of a mouse. This lets customers avoid expensive and time-consuming BLE site surveys, ongoing calibration difficulties, and other operational issues that often hold back BLE deployments.



Best location accuracy (1-3 m) with sub-second latency: Mist uses a real-time location engine directional vBLE arrays in Mist Access Points to deliver the highest accuracy and performance of any BLE solution. Location data is constantly fed to Micello for accurate placement on maps for real turn-by-turn navigation across hotels, hospitals, schools, and other venues.



"We've done extensive work with Micello to ensure their indoor maps work seamlessly with the Mist wireless platform at joint customers," said Bob Friday, CTO and co-founder of Mist Systems, "Our combined solution simplifies BLE deployment and operations while delivering amazing new experiences to mobile users, such as high accuracy indoor wayfinding."



"We are excited to announce our strategic alliance with Mist Systems and welcome them to our growing Marketplaces," said Ankit Agarwal, CEO of Micello. "We have already deployed at multiple joint customers together and are growing quickly to add more. This combined solution will help both companies satisfy the growing multi-billion dollar demand for indoor location-based services."



For more information on the combined Micello and Mist Systems solution, please visit https://www.micello.com/marketplace/mist



About Mist Systems

Mist built the first wireless platform for the Smart Device era. By taking a user-first approach to networking, the Mist Intelligent Wireless Cloud (IWC) eliminates the operational burdens of legacy wireless architectures by replacing human interaction with machine learning and proactive automation. In addition, Mist takes unique advantage of user location and behavior to deliver a superior experience for wireless users and administrators.



The Mist team consists of leading experts in wireless, machine learning, and cloud, who are responsible for building the largest and most advanced networks in the world. Founded in June 2014, the company is based in Cupertino, CA and funded by top investors, including Lightspeed Venture Partners, Norwest Venture Partners, and Cisco Investments.



To learn more, please visit https://www.mist.com/



About Micello, Inc.

Micello is a worldwide leader providing indoor maps and navigation data. Micello's products include a global maps database, developer platform and SDKs, and a marketplace of integrated solutions. In the last few years, Micello has generated indoor maps for over 25,000 venues around the world. Micello is headquartered in Santa Clara, California with operating offices in Ahmedabad, India and Tokyo, Japan.



To learn more about Micello, please visit http://www.micello.com.



