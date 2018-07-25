Michael Anthony Sign and Awning Specializes in Large Format Printing in New Jersey and NJ

Piscataway, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/25/2018 --Michael Anthony Sign and Awning have spent many years providing numerous large format printing products including banners, posters, and canvas prints. Years of experience have enabled them to source the best materials, inks, and printing technology. The goal is to make sure that their customers receive high-quality large format printing in New Jersey and NJ at competitive rates every time.



The company allows the customers to choose from a number of large format printing materials which can be applied to either exterior or interior and on a wide range of surfaces including glass. Each product is thoughtfully tailored to provide a genuinely bespoke result that will represent the company's brand and supply information efficiently and professionally.



Whether one requires thousands of units of customized stationery or a large scale advertisement, the company can provide the ideal product. At Michael Anthony Sign and Awning, they specialize in both rigid and media and PVC banners and used in external spaces. A large number of both their rigid and banner products are printed using quality printers that provide excellent results.



The unwavering commitment to total customer satisfaction has let the company to develop and offer an unheard of 24-hour turn around time for electrical service in their home market.



The reason why customers keep coming back to them is that their original core principles, integrity, dedication, teamwork, and insight keep them grounded and focused on the customers. Ever since its inception, the company has been producing thousands of products exceeding their dreams and demands.



Spending three decades in operation, they continue to enjoy the successful growth and expansion of their company. To ensure that all large format printing products are ready to use, MASA offers to assemble canvases and attach eyelets to large scale banners before delivery.



For further information about their message boards in NJ and New Jersey, visit http://www.masign.com/led_message_displays.html.



About MASA

MASA has gained their reputation as the best building canopy manufacturers through quality service. The company has been offering this service to both commercial and residential spaces. You can get in touch for a price quotation.