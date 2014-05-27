KLARIF, Inc Is Pleased to Announce That GRAMMY Nominated Composer Michael Hoppe Has Agreed to Join the KLARIF's Advisory Board

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/27/2014 --KLARIF, Inc is pleased to announce that internationally-acclaimed musician and GRAMMY nominated composer Michael Hoppe has agreed to join the KLARIF’s Advisory Board for supporting KLARIF Media and Marketing Division.



Said Mr. Klarif Kim, Founder & President of KLARIF Inc.: "We are delighted to have such a kindred spirit as Michael Hoppe join our Board of Advisers. His deeply spiritual message has reached millions, and we are pleased and honored to have him!"



Michael Hoppe is a GRAMMY nominated composer with an exceptional melodic talent, and distinctive evocative style. He has an extensive background in both pop and classical music which his recordings reflect.



Hoppe’s music is performed and heard internationally including HBO’s “The Sopranos”, Oprah Winfrey Show, Michael Moore’s documentary “Sicko”, David Volach’s “My Father, My Lord”, “Misunderstood” (starring Gene Hackman), and the multi-award winning short “Eyes of the Wind” which reached the Oscar nomination short list. Also there are over 1,000 videos utilizing his music on YouTube.



His music is extensively used by such renowned authors/teachers as the celebrated environmentalist Jane Goodall, Julia Cameron (“The Artist’s Way”), Sarah Breathnach (“Simple Abundance”), Robert Cooper (“The Emotional Intelligence”), and others, in their workshops.



Hoppe’s music has been recorded by a variety of singers and instrumentalists including Vangelis, the Prague Symphony, Tim Wheater, Martin Tillman, Zamfir, Frank Mills, Eliza Gilkyson, Cecilia, Louise Di Tullio, Lou Anne Neill, Eugene Fodor, Lily Haydn, Heidi Fielding, Dwain Briggs, Alyssa Park, Libbie Jo Snyder, Mitsuki Dazai, Joe Powers, Harold Moses, and others.



His endeavors in the music industry have brought him several gold and platinum records, and “The Yearning” won “CD OF THE YEAR”, and “Afterglow” was voted Best Album at the Indie 2000 Convention (AFIM Awards) and featured as a pick in The Oprah Magazine in 2013. Also “The Lover“ won the Visionary Award, and Hoppe’s GRAMMY Award nominated CD “Solace” was featured in Clint Eastwood’s ‘Flags of our Fathers’ documentary.



After “How Do I Love Thee?” an album of love poems narrated by Michael York, Hoppe recorded “Requiem”, a solo piano album “Romances”, and “Nostalgie” Romances for Harmonica featuring Joe Powers.



Hoppe has performed in Korea several times, and performed his Requiem in Prague. He scored the multi-award winning Short Film “Nous Deux Encore” (www.nousdeuxencore.com) which won Best Score Award at the International Monaco Film Festival. The music features Mitsuki Dazai the virtuoso koto player with whom Hoppe produced “Far Away…” Romances for Koto.



Releases include “Grace “, “Tapestry”, and “Prayers-A Personal Selection” (Audie Award nomination) read by Michael York, and “Café Champagne”, Hoppe’s compositions arranged and performed by Scarlet Rivera and Tommy Eyre. Recent releases include “Rarities Vol. 1” (Downloads only) and “Serenity” (Viola and Keyboard Improvisations)



Previously, Hoppe founded InterConnection Resources, a music business consultancy. He was also a senior executive at PolyGram responsible for signing such diverse talents as Vangelis, Kitaro, The Who, Jean-Michel Jarre and ABBA to the label.



Current albums:



-Serenity

-Rarities Vol. 1

-Grace*

-Requiem*

-Tapestry

-Nostalgie

-Café Champagne

-Two Eagles Soaring (Haiku set to music)

-Romances for solo piano*

-Solace *

-Prayers-A Personal Selection

-Far Away…

-Dreams That Cannot Die (Henry Longfellow’s poems set to music)

-The Yearning*

-The Dreamer*

-The Poet*

-Quiet Storms*

-Homeland*

-Simple Pleasures

-Wind Songs

-Afterglow

-The Unforgetting Heart*

-Beloved (A Musical Tribute to The Queen Mother)

-The Lover (Carl Sandburg’s poems set to music).

-How Do I Love Thee? (Love poems narrated by Michael York)



*With sheet music



About KLARIF, Inc.

KLARIF, Inc. is a R&D/Cosmeceutical corporation in USA, specializing in skincare products. After its launch, KLARIF has been complimented by singers, actresses, beauty bloggers, fashion and beauty editors, and A-list celebrity makeup artists, celebrities like Emmy Award Actress Jaime Pressly, Academy and Golden Globe Award nominee Juliette Lewis, Quincy Jones, Oscar Award nominee Morgan Freeman, Wedding Planner David Tutera, Vanity Fair’s West Coast Editor Krista Smith, Legendary English guitarist Jeff Beck, Academy Award for Best Actor Sir Sidney Poitier, Ciera Parrack, Pop diva Rita Ora, Jackson Guthy, Madeleine Mantock, Gabrielle Giguere and Oscar Award Directors Oliver Stone & Alfonso Cuaron, just to name a few, have all used KLARIF before and after makeup in their skincare routine.



The KLARIF skincare lines use an exclusively formulated ferment extract compound, Ma²T™, from algae, fruits, seeds, red ginseng and clinically proven botanical plants with potent antioxidants, and the Company’s ‘Authentique’ 3-Step works at the cellular level to revitalize collagen and elastin synthesis to help reduce wrinkles and improve skin texture for a brighter complexion.



Visit the KLARIF Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/klarifcom for the current.