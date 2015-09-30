Michael J. Fenton, Inc. Launches Website Offering Quality Health Products

Conyers, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/30/2015 --Michael Fenton is excited to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.FeelingYourBestWithMJF.com. The website offers a wide selection of health products including anti-aging products, mineral makeup, healthy supplements, weight loss programs, and much more. Fenton decided to start his website because he believed that this site would help the most people. His site offers great products that people can use to become much healthier individuals.



There are many excellent health products featured within the merchandise of FeelingYourBestWithMJF.com. The website offers health products including ACT energy drinks, gluten free chocolate, liquid supplements, Tangy Tangerine supplements, sage essential oils, pure mineral makeup, and much more. In the future, Fenton plans to add more products as new items become available to him. By continuing to have new health products, he hopes to offer customers many great options that they can use to improve their health.



Providing an excellently designed website that is easy for customers to use is very important to Fenton regarding FeelingYourBestWithMJF.com. His website features colorful pictures of the products and an organized layout to create a welcoming environment for customers. Some of his main products are listed on the home page with information about them. Customers can select the products that sound the most interesting, learn more about them and look into options for purchasing them.



To complement the main website, Fenton is also launching a blog located at http://www.FeelingYourBestBlog.com



The blog will cover topics related to health products. Fenton will be writing about how to build a healthy lifestyle, which products can help with different problems, and how using these products can improve your life. The goal of the blog is to provide customers with additional information about the products so that they can easily select the products that would be the most helpful in their lives.



About FeelingYourBestWithMJF.com

FeelingYourBestWithMJF.com, a division of Michael J. Fenton, Inc. is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Michael Fenton.



Michael Fenton

http://www.FeelingYourBestWithMJF.com

678-758-8827



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com