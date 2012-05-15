Michael Jackson's Father To Attend Week Of Jackson Celebrations At Oxygen Villa In Cannes, France

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/15/2012 --Mr. Simon Sahouri, President of the Jackson Family Foundation is pleased to announce that Mr. Joseph Jackson, father of Michael Jackson, Patriarch of the First Family of Music and creator of the Jackson Five, to attend this years’ Cannes International Film Festival.



Mr. Jackson will use the occasion to kick off "A Jackson Week of celebrations" starting on Sunday the 20th of May 2012 through the 25th in Cannes at the Private Villa Oxygen, Hosted by Lifestyle extraordinaire Richard Nilsson owner of Villa Oxygen and Superieur Lounge. The week long Celebrations will include a VIP Gala Bash, Entertainment, Michael Jackson Impersonators, Exclusive Clothing Designers, Fashion Shows and Media. Part of the proceeds from all these events during Jackson Week will be donated to the Jackson Family Foundation to continue with the Legacy.



Accompanying Mr. Jackson in the festivities include Mr. Simon Sahouri, President of the Jackson Family Foundation; Miss Rose Marie Perez, Founder of Total Prestige; Michael Jackson's former business manager, Mr. Dieter Wiesner; Mr. Marco Derhy, Founder and CEO of c l e a n ww; Donald A. Barton, President of Artistry Media Group,Inc.; Mr. Charles Everhardt, President of Dance Holdings; Mr.Odie Anderson,President of Unico Designs; Mr. Zia Atabay, Founder and CEO of NITV UNITED LLC.; Mr. Carlos Lopez Producer of "Forever King of Pop".



Jackson Family Foundation: The Jackson Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization established by Joseph and Katherine Jackson for the purpose of developing the Jackson Family Institute in connection with Michael Jackson Performing Arts and Culture Center & Concert Hall and Jackson Family Museum in Gary, Indiana, the birthplace of the Jackson musical family. For more information visit http://www.jacksonfamilyfoundation.us



Villa Oxygen & Superieur Lounge: The First Lifestyle Designer in the World is known for his cutting edge art and cinematic performance where he combines art, fashion, music to an orgy of entertainment. In 2004 the Lifestyle Company Residence Superieur was born and in 2012 Superieur Lounge was launched as the First Private Celebrity Club on the French Riviera. http://www.richard-nilsson.com



Dieter Wiesner Management: Mr. Dieter Wiesner is global business and entertainment manager, who among others managed the Late Michael Jackson from 1996 until his death in 2009. His latest biography on Michael was released by Random House Germany and is currently a top 10 best seller in Germany. http://www.dieterwiesner.com



TotalPrestige: is a leading company offering luxury lifestyle management services to high net worth individuals, celebrities and corporations. http://www.totalprestige.com



c l e a n is a corporate and celebrity identity, image and reputation management company. c l e a n works closely with celebrity and international clients to transform their product, event, or service into a unique sensory experience that cuts through today's traditional marketing noise. For more information visit; http://www.cleanww.com



Mr. Zia Atabay Founder and CEO of NITV United Started his career in the entertainment industry at the age of fourteen. After releasing a best-selling record at 18, he established his career at CBS Recording Company and with a vision for the future he opened in March of 2000 and founded NITV to bridge the gap between all Cultures and the American Culture and even Iran. For more information visit; http://www.NitvUnited.com



Artistry Media Group: is a production and representation company for motion pictures, television programs, video games and animation produced and distributed around the world. The company develops and produces a diverse array of intellectual property and films worldwide, including United States, Canada, Europe, Thailand, China (and other Asia countries) and South Africa. http://www.artistrymediagroup.com



Unico designs: Odie and Sharon Anderson’s "passion for fashion" is evident the moment you walk into one of their clothing stores. Their stores cater to men, women and children who have a special event or just want to look fabulous for occasions. Unico Designs the first store started with that very concept "Unico" means unique or original in Spanish. "Because there is only one of you-there is only one Unico" was our first slogan Odie says. unicodesignsltd@aol.com.



Forever King of Pop: is a show for all ages, The objective of the show is to create the same atmosphere that one can perceive in any concert of definite characteristics, with live music and singing, a perfectly coordinated dance group, with lead players each in their own role, all this guiding the spectator through fine line that recognizes Michael Jackson’s universally recognized hits. http://www.foreverkingofpop.net



