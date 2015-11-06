Michael Krost & Matt Schwartz Seek Funding via Kickstarter to Start Producing Beard Stencil

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/06/2015 --Every man knows how difficult it is to sculpt the perfect beard. Michael Krost and Matt Schwartz are on a mission to help men create impeccably outlined beards, every time. They have created a revolutionary tool called Beard Stencil that comfortably attaches to the face and helps to guide razors, outlining beards to perfection and helping men everywhere clean up their beards.



Michael and Matt claim that the key to the efficiency of Beard Stencil lies in its patent-pending design. The duo performed extensive research and development before choosing Neoprene as the material for the construction of Beard Stencil. Neoprene is a flexible, washable material that forms to the curves of the face.



Highlighting the benefits of Beard Stencil, Michael says, "Beard Stencil features a hard edge on the bottom to outline your desired neckline and also acts as a bumper for your razor. The stencil exposes only the parts of your beard that you want to shave, ensuring that your lines stay smooth and clean. Velcro straps secure over the head and behind the neck offering a secure and adjustable fit."



Some of the most noteworthy features of Beard Stencil include:



- Hands-Free

- Compatible with all types of razors.

- Offers perfect fit to any face

- Extremely easy to wash.



Michael Krost and Matt Schwartz have recently started a Kickstarter campaign to financially support this project. All funds raised from this campaign will help them start manufacturing Beard Stencil. This project will only be funded if at least $8,000 is pledged by November 25, 2015.



To find out more about this campaign, please visit http://kck.st/1MfBcK4



More information about Beard Stencil can also be found at https://beardstencil.com/



About Beard Stencil

Beard Stencil is a revolutionary tool that comfortably attaches to the face and helps guide razors, outlining beards to perfection and helping men everywhere clean up their beards.