Michael LoPresti Wins Award For Music Video “theMaze”

Vero Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/26/2010 -- Michael wins First Place at the Digital Media Showcase for the second year in a row. This year Micheal video was titled “theMaze."



“Michael's visual creativity and his years of experience helped to bring this great story to the world of New Media. The production value is great but Michael brought more than that just good production value. Michael communicates very well with our people and brought this project in on time, with great results,” said Sue Thielke, President of Framework Productions. “In fact we liked him so much we are planning our next project using Michael right now.”



Michael LoPresti said, “This was my first time working as a Director and I loved it. I have been in a bunch of features and shorts as Editor, Camera, Grip, Special Effects and Assistant Director. I loved the challenge of bringing all of these diverse disciplines together. My crew was fantastic. They did everything right and on time.”



Michael also won First Place in 2009 for “A Pilots Dream” working with the famous Aerial Director J.W. “Corkey” Fornof.



About Praedux, llc

Praedux llc is a young (mostly), fast moving energetic group of artists and creative personnel that lives to create dynamic and exciting commercial art. Praedux llc services include event photography, logo design, business card design, promo videos and entire branding packages. Praedux llc is a team with many different disciplines that can handle all the marketing needs of a business or organization.



For more information please call 772-532-9835.

