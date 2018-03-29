Michael McKeeper Conducts Comprehensive Employment Background Checks in New York City and New York

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/29/2018 --With increasing cases of job fraud, negligence, theft, and drug use, pre-employment background screening has become the norm in today's market. A comprehensive employment background checks in New York City and New York simplifies the selection process and ensures employment of only legitimate and honest candidates with no criminal history. It is also a significant way to identify a potentially harmful individual within an applicant pool.



Considering the basic human nature to conceal any unflattering or potentially incriminating information from others, it is essential to conduct a thorough background search. Whether it's about recruiting a new nanny for the child or an employee for business, Michael McKeever can provide top-notch screening and background checks that uncover even the hidden things about the individual in question.



When it comes to the question of identity, a background check may reveal if the job seeker is applying for the position under a false identity. The experts are all qualified and certified to carry out such pervasive search concerning one's identity. They will conduct a Social Security trace and verify the applicant's - 1-9 Form to determine his eligibility to work in the United States.



With years of knowledge and experience, the experts know exactly how to start the process without unnecessary dismantling an individual's privacy. The chief object is to procure as much information as possible to ensure the right candidate is chosen for the concerned position.



Apart from screening education and job experience, Michael McKeever also conducts background search to check the criminal and legal history of an individual. Being licensed and certified, they can gather arrest record information, driving records, civil lawsuits and more. They also conduct drug and alcohol tests to identify applicants with substance abuse or alcoholism problems.



About Michael McKeever

Michael McKeever is one of the most successful and trustworthy private investigators operating in the New York area. Mr. McKeever's agency has decades of experience in using the latest investigative tools to find information that others would rather keep hidden. They undertake investigative assignments in New York and around the world.