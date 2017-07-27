Michael McKeever Private Investigator Handles Domestic Investigations with Quality Private Investigations in New York

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/27/2017 --There are lots of reasons why people hire private detectives these days. Safety and security of the family and business are of course an important factor which leads people to find the right investigative agencies providing quality investigative services. Michael McKeever Private Investigator is a reputable detective agency in New York City that has the professional experience and can dig beneath the surface and find the hidden.



While most companies are experts at handling email tracing and internet based investigations, employee theft investigation & countermeasures, and fraud investigation, Michael McKeever Private Investigator is not far behind. Fully licensed by the State of New York, Michael McKeever has the experience to perform a range of investigative services such as matrimonial investigations, infidelity & divorce investigations, employment background checks, and other private investigations in New York.



With years of experience, they are possessed with the right pool of talent, tools, and tenacity to bring it all to work for the clients. Apart from their expertise in surveillance, the agency offers a comprehensive range of investigative services. Spending more than three decades in the industry, they have developed good relationships with various agencies, data providers, and other industry insiders.



With knowledge and skill in latest investigative procedures, they can successfully use the investigative procedures and other services to obtain the information their clients are looking for and more important know how to interpret it. From simple and traditional surveillance to extensive data services and innovative tricks, the company can successfully utilize the right tools to get the job done.



Over the years, the company has earned a reputation for reliability, quick response and tenacious dedication to its customers. Providing the real and honest answers to questions of their clients, they have won their trust.



For for information on private investigations in New York, visit http://www.mckeeverpi.com/about-us/



About Mr. McKeever

An investigator whose family goes back three generations in this field, Mr. McKeever's agency handles all types of investigations, worldwide. Especially surveillance, the agency also offers a full range of investigative services.