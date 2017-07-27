Michael McKeever Private Investigator Rules out the Inherent Risks with Super-Fluent Private Investigations in New York

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/27/2017 --Michael McKeever Private Investigator is announcing three new investigation services as follows. The new investigative services include affordable matrimonial investigations, infidelity & divorce investigations and employment background checks in New York City. Licensed by the State of New York, this reputable detective agency in New York City serves all of New York. They offer private investigators, mediation services, arbitration, and infidelity investigation services.



With decades of experience and knowledge, the agency handles all types of investigations worldwide. They understand how infidelity can have a devastating effect on individuals, their families, children, above all their future. Acquisition of knowledge can help them make tough decisions they may face later. In all such cases, one needs enough proof to make any serious claim regarding infidelity. With more than three decades of knowledge and experience, they can provide detailed reports and photographic evidence to substantiate any claim and prove the case in the court.



Apart from infidelity investigation, they are also experts in handling matrimonial investigations by conducting extensive background checkups that can reveal even the hidden things about the individual one is considering.



They can also help one get the hard evidence exploring various sources of information. When it comes to custody and divorce cases, they can gather information that will be crucial in the court proceeding. If one's spouse is in the wrong, the private investigators can find the documents, witnesses and hard evidence that prove one's case.



They are also handle employment background check which is essential for the smart and smooth functioning of business operation. With crime rate increasing in New York City and its surrounding areas, a proper background search is an absolute necessity for various reasons. The investigations include information from sex offender/arrest records, education history, licensing records, employment history records, financial, immigration, litigation records, motor vehicle records, military records and more.



To learn more about private investigations in New York, visit http://www.mckeeverpi.com/about-us.



About Mr. McKeever

An investigator whose family goes back three generations in this field, Mr. McKeever's agency handles all types of investigations, worldwide. Especially surveillance, the agency also offers a full range of investigative services.