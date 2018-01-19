Michael McKeever Provides the Most Accurate Employment Background Checks in New York and New York City

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/19/2018 --Michael McKeever is a Private Investigator, whose family has been in this field for three generations. Mr. McKeever's agency offers a full range of investigative services worldwide. Michael McKeever is one of the best private investigator in New York and New York City, whose agency uses the latest data providing services and investigative procedures to find out the relevant information about the client's requirements.



There are certain job descriptions which may entail very sensitive activities, and therefore it is of immense importance that the employers run a thorough background check on a prospective employee, before hiring them. This is especially important in sectors of law enforcement, security, and aviation. Background checks are also incredibly important for positions which require handling of massive sum money on an everyday basis or which includes driving a company vehicle. Employment background checks protect the employers from the risk of theft or embezzlement. One can get in touch with Michael McKeever's agency for a thorough Employment Background Checks in New York and New York City, before hiring any employee to ensure their legitimacy. Their employment background checks not only look for a person's background for any criminal history, but it also assesses their relevant financial information. They conduct a detailed credit check on them and keep a lookout for any red flags, which includes garnishments, bankruptcies, and foreclosures. This process is extremely vital as a person who is in deep financial trouble might be more tempted to commit a felony activity, to get out from it.



To set up an appointment Michael Mckeever's agency one can give a call at 212-226-0358.



About Michael McKeever

Michael McKeever is licensed as a Private Investigator by the State of New York. McKeever's agency provides an inclusive range of investigative activities. Ranging from traditional surveillance to extensive data services and photographic evidence, Michael McKeever utilizes all kinds of innovative tools in order to provide the clients with the information they need.