Michelle Checketts Joins DecisionWise as Leadership Consultant

Provo, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/21/2013 --DecisionWise proudly announces the addition of Michelle Checketts to its consulting team. Prior to joining DecisionWise, Michelle worked as a Senior HR Generalist at NVIDIA, where she supported a major restructuring of the HR organization, including leading and designing analytics through two focal cycles for over 3,500 employees. Also while at NVIDIA, Michelle regularly collaborated with HR Business Partners to analyze employee engagement survey results and design strategic action plans.



Michelle now joins the DecisionWise consulting and change practice, which will leverage her talents and expertise in the development and execution of employee engagement surveys to drive lasting organizational change.



“I’m excited to be in a client-facing role that will allow me to shape and influence organizational successes with our global clients,” said Checketts. “My primary goal while working with clients will be to help them understand the value of employee feedback, and how to translate that feedback into measurable business results.”



In 2010 Michelle graduated from Brigham Young University with an MBA in OB/HR and international business, receiving the Eccles Scholarship (the top scholarship for global business) during her studies. Prior to her MBA, Michelle received a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Brigham Young University. She is fluent in both English and Portuguese.



“We are ecstatic to have Michelle join our practice,” said DecisionWise Director of Consulting Services, Dr. Paul Warner. “She brings a level of experience and functional expertise in human resources that allows her to speak directly to our clients’ interests and objectives. Her contribution will be, and already has been, invaluable.”



About DecisionWise, Inc.

DecisionWise, Inc. is a management consulting firm specializing in leadership and organization development using assessments, feedback, coaching and training. DecisionWise services include employee engagement surveys, 360-degree feedback, leadership coaching and organization development. With offices in the United States and The Netherlands, DecisionWise was founded in 1996, is privately held, operates in over 70 countries and conducts surveys in over 30 languages.