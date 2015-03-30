Statement by the Wilkins Family on the Boulder DA Charges Announced Friday, 27 March 2015

Woodland Park, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/30/2015 --The family of Michelle Wilkins, whose fetus was cut out of her womb in a Longmont, Colorado attack last week, issued a statement on Friday afternoon, March 27, after the Boulder District Attorney announced charges.



"The Wilkins are aware of the charges against Dynel Lane announced today by the Boulder County District Attorney's Office.



Michelle is resting and recovering and she and the family appreciate all the encouraging thoughts and prayers for her recovery."



