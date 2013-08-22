Michigan ADL Celebrates Gala with GM, Mark Reuss and ADL National Director Abraham Foxman

West Bloomfield, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/22/2013 --Dr. Martin Luther King, Anne Frank, Harvey Milk, Daniel Pearl, men and women whose lives were cut short by racism, genocide, homophobia and hate. What would they have done if they had lived? Would they have inspired legislation and fought injustice? Would they have written great works of literature or powerful works of journalism? Would they have made the world a better, more beautiful place?



The Michigan Region of the Anti-Defamation League focuses on combating anti-Semitism and bigotry of all kinds in the state of Michigan. “This work is especially relevant in Metropolitan Detroit where so many different cultures and communities live side-by-side,” said Heidi Budaj, Executive Director of the Michigan ADL office. The ADL Michigan Region has chosen, Mark Reuss, Vice President, GM and President, GM North America to be the honoree of the Centennial Gala Celebration on Wednesday, October 3rd. “Mark Reuss has believed in improving the quality of the Detroit are neighborhoods and has done so in the GM Student Corps,” said Budaj. The GM Student Corps manage, plan, budge and implement projects that cleanup local parks, assist at food banks and assist in life skills and career development.



ADL’s initiatives in classrooms and the workplace counteract bias and bigotry in the community providing education and outreach, including pro-Israel advocacy, to the community and international visitors and this is why the past chairs and directors along with Mark Reuss are being honored at the Centennial.



Also being honored October 3rd are the 22 past Michigan Chairs and Directors. A very special guest of the evening will be having, world-renowned leader, Abraham H. Foxman, National Director of the Anti-Defamation League be a part of the Centennial Gala Celebration.



Mr. Foxman regularly confers with elected officials and community leaders here and abroad. He has had consultations in Europe, Russia, Israel, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, China, Japan, South Africa and Argentina, and with Palestinian leaders, on problems of ethnic hatred, violence, terrorism and promoting democracy. He has had six audiences with Pope John Paul II, four with Pope Benedict XVI, and recently met with the newly installed Pope Francis. Mr. Foxman appears frequently on national news programs and is quoted often in The New York Times, The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal. His op-eds have appeared in newspapers across the country, and he regularly blogs at The Huffington Post and The Jerusalem Post.



“We have played a leading, if not the leading role, in making it unacceptable to engage in public slurs against people because of their race, religion, ethnicity and now sexual orientation.” said Foxman, “We are committed to continue the good fight, using the experience, credibility and concepts that have embodied ADL.”



The ADL has adopted the Centennial theme, "Imagine A World Without Hate." Because there is still work to be accomplished and in the century to come, Imagine A World Without Hate.



Tickets and Sponsorships available by calling Michigan ADL248-353-7553