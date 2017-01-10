Michigan Auto Pros Announce Ten PerCent Discount on Auto Services

Lincoln Park, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/10/2017 --A leading auto repair service in Michigan has today announced they are offering 10% Off Service. Michigan Auto Pros based in Lincoln Park has become one of the most recommended auto repair services and to celebrate their success they are rewarding new and old customers with a service discount.



Michigan Auto Pros has gained a reputation for being one of the most trustworthy auto repair services in Michigan for their honest approach to vehicle repairs and maintenance. The company who recently launched a campaign to warn vehicle owners against untrustworthy mechanics (dirty mechanics) who do damage to a vehicle to gain extra work want to help vehicle owners keep safe on the road.



A spokesman for Michigan Auto Pros said: "Our 10% discount is a way of thanking our customers for their support. We appreciate the loyalty of our customers and want to show that gratitude by offering an even more affordable service."



The Lincoln Park Michigan auto repair company provides a complete vehicle repair service, which includes:



- Brakes

- Tire inspection and rotation

- Shocks and struts

- Heating and cooling system

- Radiator

- Steering system

- Alignments

- Engine inspection and repair

- Hoses

- Electrical systems

- Body Work



Keeping a car well maintained will not only help keep the car running smoothly and increase the longevity of that vehicle, but it will also make it safer on the roads and help avoid accidents that could result in the loss of life.



According to official reports, there were 297,023 crashes in Michigan in 2015, resulting in 74,157 injuries with 963 fatalities. Those figures could be reduced through the regular professional maintenance of a vehicle, making sure important parts of the car is in full working order including the brakes. Michigan Auto Pros is helping to reduce traffic accident statistics by promoting the importance of having a yearly service on a vehicle.



As well as providing a professional auto repair service the professionally trained mechanics post regular articles to their blog. These articles cover topics which include Does Your Car Vibrate (http://michiganautopros.com/michigan-auto-pros-auto-repair-in-lincoln-park-michigan/).



To learn more about Michigan Auto Pros and to take advantage of the 10% discount, please visit http://michiganautopros.com



About Michigan Auto Pros

Michigan Auto Pros provide a professional vehicle repair service, providing consumers with an affordable and reliable service to keep their vehicles safely on the road.