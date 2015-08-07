Michigan Based Mosquito Control of Michigan Inc., Home of MosquitoOne Secures Financing from Otter Ventures LLC of Michigan

Belleville, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/07/2015 --Frank Szewczyk, Managing Director of Mosquito Control of Michigan Inc. has announced a new round of venture financing has been secured by Mosquito Control of Michigan Inc. -- home of the brand MosquitoOne™. With this additional capital investment, MosquitoOne™ will be able to continue its rapid growth across southeast Michigan and look forward to expansion this year throughout all of Michigan and into Northern Ohio. We will also be looking at licensing and franchise opportunities going forward. Working with Otter Ventures LLC, also Michigan based, has provided the means to expand our base of satisfied customers and to hiring more team members." said Mr. Szewczyk this week.



John W. Cunningham of Otter Ventures LLC said:



"Mosquito Control of Michigan Inc. has demonstrated their ability to meet the incredibly high demand for Mosquito Control products and services in Michigan. Anyone who wishes to enjoy our beautiful outdoors in their yards and gardens or decks and patios, or those looking to protect their children and pets from known dangers such as West Niles or Lyme's disease appreciate the MosquitoOne™ solution." He went on to point out, "People invest a great deal of time and money into their outdoor areas and are able to enjoy it so much more when not chased indoors by Mosquitoes. This is an extremely cost effective solution and as an independent company that is entirely focused one very annoying problem, MosquitoOne™ is able to provide high levels of customer service and solutions to its valued customer base. We are excited by the growth potential of this fine company and are pleased to invest in their success."



About Mosquito Control of Michigan Inc.

Mosquito Control of Michigan Inc. home of MosquitoOne™ offers treatment service for Residential, Commercial, and Municipal customers as well as services for special events.



Further information is available at http://www.MosquitoOne.com and http://www.MosquitoControl.com or by calling 734-922-5700.



About Otter Ventures LLC of Michigan

Otter Ventures LLC of Michigan seeks to invest in customer driven solutions and organizations which are able to leverage a stronger balance sheet to improve the customer experience and accelerate growth.