Michigan Car Accident Attorney, David C. Femminineo of Femminineo Attorneys, Secures $1.5 Settlement for Semi-Truck Accident Victim

Mount Clemens, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/18/2016 --Femminineo Attorneys has obtained a settlement of $1.5 million for the victim of a Michigan motor vehicle accident involving a car and a semi-truck.



The accident took place in Michigan in 2014. During the case evaluation, the victim was blamed for causing the accident and only received liability insurance benefits.



The strategy of most trucking companies is to try and deny that the truck driver is at fault in any way. After taking over the case, David Femminineo put together a team of experts that included doctors, accident reconstruction experts, and witnesses.



Federal law requires that trucking companies keep evidence, but only for a short amount of time before they are legally able to destroy the evidence. Femminineo issued a spoliation letter to the trucking company to ensure that the evidence was not destroyed. The evidence was reviewed by an accident reconstruction expert, and Femminineo was able to prove that his client did not cause the accident. It was determined that the semi-truck driver was actually at fault.



Ultimately, the semi-truck driver was found to be negligent. In this case, justice prevailed, and the driver of the automobile received a settlement of $1.5 million.



About David C. Femminineo

David C. Femminineo is a Michigan personal injury attorney who specializes in helping victims who have been hurt or injured in motor vehicle and truck accidents.



David C. Femminineo has more than 20 years of experience and has helped hundreds of victims collect benefits owed to them from insurance companies. David Femminineo earned his law degree from Detroit College of Law. He is a member of the Michigan Trial Lawyers Association and the Italian American Bar Association. He is a former defense attorney for AAA Insurance and has only represented victims injured in motor vehicle accidents since 1999. In 2014, he garnered the highest reported settlement in Michigan of $11.5 million for a plaintiff who sustained a traumatic brain injury in an auto accident.



