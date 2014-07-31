Michigan Chiropractor Uses Multi-Dimensional Approach to Wellness

Kalamazoo, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/31/2014 --Dr. Michael Kudlas of Kalamazoo Community Chiropractic offers not only the most advanced technology and techniques to his Michigan chiropractic patients. He and his professional team provide a broader understanding and approach to wellness for the whole body and mind, treating the “multi-dimensional human.” Dr. Kudlas practices a full-spectrum method of care, including an examination of and treatment for underlying causes of stress, fatigue, pain and discomfort that may be the result of depression, poor diet, lifestyle or otherwise. Kalamazoo Community Chiropractic provides chiropractic wellness care that goes beyond spinal adjustments and musculoskeletal care to get to the root of what may be causing a patient a specific kind of distress.



Beginning with chiropractic care, Dr. Kudlas and his staff approach spinal positioning and adjustment with state-of-the-art chiropractic techniques. Chiropractic medicine is benefitting like never before from the advancements in the science of caring now available to chiropractors, and Dr. Kudlas is no exception, utilizing the newest correction methods and technology to improve the wellness of his patients while providing a comfortable, happy, healthy experience. Dr. Kudlas bases this approach on his years of training, experience and ongoing education in spinal adjustment.



In addition to adjustment, corrective exercises are a big part of the multi-dimensional approach to care. A blueprint of corrective exercises for each patient is developed, designed by Dr. Kudlas and his team to attend directly to their specific problems and areas that need more strength. These exercises are intended for performance at home so that each patient can maintain a regular exercise habit which may improve the effectiveness of a chiropractic adjustment by 30-40%. In addition to the physical applications of exercise and chiropractic care, Dr. Kudlas and his staff also coach patients on beneficial lifestyle changes which can enhance their overall wellbeing and improve the effects of adjustments and exercise. The goal here is enable each patient to achieve a fulfilling, happy, active lifestyle that promotes health and improves the wellness of the whole person. Finally, a nutritional assessment may be included that offers specific recommendations for healthy food choices and even supplements that can improve a patient’s progress toward optimal health. Dr. Kudlas can provide a structured nutritional program based upon individual needs. To learn more about the wellness opportunities available at Kalamazoo Community Chiropractic, visit them online at http://www.kcchealth.net.