Michigan Israel Business Bridge Announces November Trade Mission to Israel

West Bloomfield, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/07/2014 --On the heels of the State of Michigan and Israel signing a new enhanced Memorandum of Understanding to promote trade/investment/research, MIBB will be leading a Trade Mission to Israel. Join MIBB President, Hannan Lis, and Mission Chairwoman, Robyn Lederman for this economic based mission. Each participant will have pre-arranged meetings to address business objectives and industry specific targets; plus unique opportunities to network and socialize with Israeli innovators and thinkers.



“Over the past 7 years, MIBB has developed a vast network of entrepreneurs and business leaders in Michigan and Israel,” said Hannan Lis. “Now, we want to unite our network to help companies, investors and researchers make valuable connections that will lead to trade and deal flow”



The Mission runs from Sunday, November 16th to Thursday, November 20th, with the option of adding touring days. It will be centered in Tel Aviv with meetings to also be held in Jerusalem and in the Northern parts of Israel.



“What makes our trade mission different is the pre-arranged one-on-one meetings for each delegate, states Mission Chair, Robyn Lederman. “Our goal is to help create real concrete connections that lead to expanded business and export opportunities.



In addition to the individualized meetings arranged by MIBB the group will meet with Entrepreneurs, Venture Capital Funds, Incubators, and Business Leaders in Israel.



For more details about the Trade Mission, contact MIBB Executive Director, Pamela Lippitt at pam@michiganisrael.com or 248-642-1701.



For More Information on any MIBB events or programs contact MIBB info@michiganisrael.com or 248-642-1701.



About the Michigan Israel Business Bridge

The Michigan Israel Business Bridge (MIBB) is a non-profit 501(c)6 organization established to facilitate business and investment opportunities between Michigan and Israel for their mutual economic benefit. MIBB brings new business to Michigan and creates jobs by encouraging Israeli businesses with new technologies to establish their North American business centers in Michigan.