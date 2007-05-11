Michigan Mortgage Consultant Reveals a Tool Anyone Can Use to Eliminate Debt and Build a Retirement Nest Egg

Southfield, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/14/2007 -- The Mortgage Doctor does it again! A Michigan based mortgage consultant listened to his clients and came up with a winning idea. In Michigan, with the economy and slumping housing market, the people are concerned about employment and the cost of living.



As baby boomers age they are thinking about job security and retirement.



Particularly in an automotive economy, we see how long held assumptions about income and benefit can and do change. People want to know what they can do to prepare for their retirement years.



Coleman applied his experience in debt reduction strategies to a do it yourself product. The G.O.O.D. (Get Out Of Debt) Plan works for anyone provided they are able to pay all of their monthly expenses. It is capable of retiring all credit card, installment loans and home mortgages in typically 7-10 years.



The product then shows the wealth building power of applying the saving to an interest bearing financial product of the users choosing. Six figure savings are common when the money paid to creditors is converted into savings over the original mortgage term.



The beauty of this system is that it is inexpensive, simple and easy to follow. It is a step by step road map to financial freedom. Instead of figuring out how to earn more, the focus here is on eliminating debt and investing the savings toward retirement. It works for homeowners and renters alike.



For less than the price of two good seats at a major league baseball game, a person can learn how to become debt free and build a comfortable retirement savings.



More information is available at http://www.themortgagedoctor.org/good

