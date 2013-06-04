Michigan Political Veteran Morley Winograd to Speak at University of Michigan

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/04/2013 --Morley Winograd, co-author of "Millennial Majority: How a New Coalition is Remaking American Politics", will be returning to his home state the week of June 10th to address several groups in Detroit and Ann Arbor.



Winograd’s visit neatly dovetails with Congressman John Dingell’s June 7 milestone when he becomes the longest-serving member of Congress in history (57+ years).



Winograd and Dingell interacted over many years, when Winograd chaired the Michigan Democratic Party (1973-1979) and served as a member of the Michigan delegation to the Democratic National Committee (1973-1992).



