Michigan Roofing Company Explain the Benefits of Tile Roofing

Novi, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/25/2017 --A leading Michigan roofing company who provide their services to commercial and residential customers in Northville, Walled Lake, Wixom, West Bloomfield, Farmington, Farmington Hills, Novi, and South Lyon explain how tile roofs could be a good choice when looking for a new roof installation.



Twelve Oaks Roofing who has become one of the most recommended Michigan roofing companies has explained that a tile roof not only provides a property with a very distinct, and unique look but can also help homeowners to save money. A tile roof which comes in a variety of lightweight versions can last for more than 50, 60 and 70 years. That means, once a tile roof has been installed it could last the lifetime of the property owner which provides a huge saving. But that is not the only benefit of having a tile roof installed.



A tile roof is not just ideal for those looking for a new roof to be installed that will look stylish and save them money; a tile roof also provides many safety benefits. The durable roof can withstand extreme weather conditions such as hurricanes, tornadoes, earthquakes, rain, snow, and ice storms. As well as withstanding whatever the weather has to offer, the tile roof which is available in different colors, finishes, and styles is 100% fireproof.



A spokesman for Twelve Oaks Roofing said: "Tile roofing not only helps homeowners to save money and provides a roof that will withstand extreme weather conditions, but this style of roof will also add value to a property."



Twelve Oaks Roofing not only repair and provide a new roof installation service, but they also offer a free inspection service that can help homeowners avoid costly repair bills. The free roof inspection service has been credited for increasing the longevity of a roof by identifying small problems before they become a major issue.



To learn more about the benefits of a tile roof, please visit http://twelveoaksroofing.com/tile-roofing/ or to learn about the wide range of services available, please visit http://twelveoaksroofing.com



About Twelve Oaks Roofing

The expert roofing professionals have been performing commercial and residential roofing repairs, maintenance, and installations for more than 30 years.



Contact details:

45170 Wilshire Ct, Novi, MI 48377

248-525-6950