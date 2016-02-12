Michigan Sleep Network Adds Jeffrey D. Burton, RN to Staff as President of Provider Relations

Grand Rapids, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/12/2016 --The professionals at Michigan Sleep Network in Grand Rapids and Dearborn Height, MI are pleased to announce the addition of a new member of their team that will be helping provide even better care for local patients struggling with sleep apnea. Jeffrey D. Burton, RN recently joined the Michigan Sleep Network staff and will be fulfilling the role of President of Provider Relations.



Jeffrey Burton has more than a decade of experience in the clinical and administrative areas of health care in the state of Michigan. His clinical background includes years of experience working in the cardiovascular SICU and PACU at two large hospitals in the Detroit Metro area. He has held positions at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. In these positions he focused on a variety of provider-facing programs such as patient-centered medical home care and other quality and utilization improvement initiatives.



At Michigan Sleep Network, Jeffrey Burton will be the liaison for health care providers who have patients needing specialized attention and treatment from the dental sleep experts at Michigan Sleep Network. As leaders in dental sleep therapy for obstructive sleep apnea and snoring, the doctors at Michigan Sleep Network are able to help patients have better health and better sleep with convenient, non-invasive measures.



It's estimated that more than 40 million adults in America have some form of sleep-disordered breathing, which is also known as obstructive sleep apnea or nocturnal hypoventilation. This condition is defined as long pauses in breathing or extremely shallow breathing during sleep due to compressed airways. It not only interferes with the quality of the patient's sleep, but is connected with other health problems as well such as fatigue, depression, headaches, diabetes, high blood pressure, weight gain, and more.



At Michigan Sleep Network, Dr. Daniel Burton and Dr. Matthew J. Vertin specialize in providing patients with customized oral appliance therapy as a better alternative to CPAP machines to help improve patient's breathing as they sleep. These oral appliances don't involve any wires or tubes like a CPAP machine, and simply prop the jaw open in the correct way to keep the airways open while the patient is sleeping.



About Michigan Sleep Network

Michigan Sleep Network was founded in order to improve nighttime breathing to patients struggling with sleep apnea. Today, Dr. Daniel Burton and Dr. Matthew Vertin operate two locations of Michigan Sleep Network in Grand Rapids and Dearborn Height to give local residents convenient access to dental sleep therapy.



For more information about Dr. Daniel Burton, please visit www.danielburtondds.com. To learn more about Michigan Sleep Network, please visit www.michigansleepnetwork.com.