Michigan Students Win National Contest, Receive Free Yearbooks

Highland, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/09/2016 --Every student at Harbor High School received a very memorable gift from Picaboo Yearbooks at a special school-wide event.



Picaboo Yearbooks made an announcement at a special assembly in November that the school had won its "My School Deserves a Yearbook Contest" and that each student would each receive a free yearbook.



While the more than 100 entries from schools across North America captured the stories of many deserving schools, Harbor High School, of Huron Valley Schools, was selected as the grand prize winner.



"Winning the contest is validation that others recognize the struggle many of our students have taken on," said Mr. Dowker, HHS teacher, and yearbook adviser.



Not only is the creation of the yearbook a great memento for students, but also a learning opportunity for the students involved.



"The yearbook staff creates, writes and edits for an audience beyond themselves and for themselves," said Susan Gallagher, director of adult and alternative programs for Huron Valley Schools. "They are testing industry-specific jobs as journalists, photographers, graphic artists and copy editors."



Dowker and his yearbook staff worked hard to include every student at least once as well as showcase school clubs, classes, awards, and events. Because Picaboo Yearbooks guarantees a three-week turnaround, the yearbook staff was able to include photos right up to the last month of school.



"My favorite part was using the many online tools and options that helped us create such a professional-looking product," said Jacob Zahn, sophomore, and HHS yearbook editor. "I had a lot of fun creating something that a lot of people will see. I'm definitely glad I got a chance to do this.",



Picaboo Yearbooks' Yearbooks for Everyone Fund allows them to provide yearbooks for students in need. The fund is partially funded by customer contributions.



"Our Yearbooks for Everyone Fund is possible because of the generosity of the schools and organizations we serve," said Bill Miles, general manager and senior vice president of Picaboo Yearbooks. "We encourage our customers to donate a portion of the profits from their books to our Yearbooks for Everyone Fund."



Harbor students appreciated that generosity.



"It was difficult getting the money together for a cap, gown, and diploma. It was a great surprise to learn we were going to receive a free yearbook," said Vanessa Watson, HHS junior.



Schools that want to learn more about Picaboo Yearbooks can visit picabooyearbooks.com or email info@picabooyearbooks.com.



About Picaboo Yearbooks

Founded in 2012, Picaboo Yearbooks is revolutionizing the modern-day yearbook through innovative technology and a groundbreaking business model. Now the fastest growing yearbook company in North America, Picaboo Yearbooks has distinguished itself from industry competitors by providing schools with easy-to-use cloud-based design tools, innovative mobile apps, no minimum orders, no hidden fees and an unmatched 3-week turnaround. Picaboo Yearbooks was created to shake up the stale, traditional yearbook industry by building a user-friendly platform where yearbooks are easier to create, content is more relevant to students and the cost barriers are no longer a concern.



For more information, visit picabooyearbooks.com.



Press Contact:

Jennifer Thompson

media@picabooyearbooks.com

PicabooYearbooks.com

501-766-1862