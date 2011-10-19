CashAdvance.com Launches Michigan Laws and Regulation Resource

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/19/2011 --CashAdvance.com announces the premiere of the Michigan Laws and Regulations page. Now, for the first time, Michigan consumers will have a comprehensive and up-to-date resource specific to cash advance loans in Michigan. Industry leaders since 1997, CashAdvance.com continues to provide not only cash advance loans, but the best financial knowledge and information available to help their customers move through the most trying financial times in more than a century.



“CashAdvance.com strives continually to ensure consumer protection by providing the knowledge necessary for consumers to make informed financial decisions,” says CashAdvance.com spokesperson Hanna Wellman. “The Consumer Resource pages are a wealth of information arming consumers with the resources with which they can actively preserve their rights, while providing recourse to regulatory agencies capable of remedying fraudulent lending practices.”



Consumers access the information by selecting the Michigan Consumer Resource page and then clicking on the Laws and Regulation link. Some of the information consumers will find there include the time period for a loan, the maximum loan amount and applicable interest rates. Potential borrowers can ease their minds by reviewing the information and using the links to additional relevant information.



The Michigan Laws and Regulations page is updated continually as laws and regulations shift to meet the needs of the borrowing public. Michigan consumers who familiarize themselves with the laws and regulations, the Michigan cash advance process and the consumer protections available to them will be in the best position to make informed decisions about their financial health. Frequent visits to the Laws and Regulation page will ensure that Michigan consumers have the most up-to-date information before they apply for a loan.



According to leading CashAdvance.com financial news expert Adam Hilliard, “Our Michigan Laws & Regulations page will dispel any misconceptions or uncertainty surrounding the cash advance process in Michigan, equip you with the practical advice for averting financial crisis, answer your myriad load questions, and ultimately guide you on the road to take control of your financial future.”