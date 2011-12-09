Consumer Resource Page With Payday Loan Michigan Laws Launched by CashAdvance.com

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/09/2011 --Citizens of Michigan can visit CashAdvance.com’s new Consumer Resource section which offers information about the consumer protections available for payday loan borrowers in the state of Michigan. Individuals who are looking for emergency cash assistance commonly obtain a payday loan, but without the right knowledge, they frequently get scammed.



With the Consumer Resource page offered by CashAdvance.com, consumers of Michigan will be able to learn about the regulations for payday loans so that they can safeguard themselves. The site will also feature links that will help individuals with obtaining a legitimate cash advance. Since each state has its own regulations and laws for cash advances, CashAdvance.com has dedicated a consumer resource page for each state, showcasing its specific laws for payday loans.



“CashAdvance.com strives continually to ensure consumer protection by providing the knowledge and resources necessary for consumers to make informed financial decisions,” says CashAdvance.com spokesperson Hanna Wellman. “The Consumer Resource pages are a wealth of information arming consumers with the resources with which they can actively preserve their rights and providing recourse to regulatory agencies capable of remedying fraudulent lending practices.”



In order to better assist the residents of Michigan who are looking for cash advances, CashAdvance.com’s Michigan Consumer Protection page offers a list of local agencies that can be contacted for further questions. Individuals will be able to find various forms of contact information for the agencies, including email addresses, phone numbers and local addresses. They can also be contacted to determine if a payday loan company is licensed by Michigan.



Cash advances are a prominent form of receiving emergency cash for bills and other expenses. With the ongoing scams present in the industry, individuals have been straying away from payday loans. Instead, they can safeguard themselves from scams by educating themselves about the laws for interest rates, defaults and contracts, which can be found on the consumer resource section of the site.



Adam Hilliard, a leading CashAdvance.com financial news expert, said "Our Michigan Consumer Protection page will dispel any misconceptions or uncertainty surrounding the cash advance process in Michigan, equip you with practical advice for averting financial crisis, answer your myriad loan questions, and ultimately guide you on the road to taking control of your financial future."