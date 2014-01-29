Woonsocket, RI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/29/2014 --Sanford Process Corporation, a subsidiary of Katahdin Industries, Inc., announces that MICRALOX® micro-crystalline anodic coating has been granted its second patent (Patent No. 8,609,254) by the USPTO.



Developed and licensed by Sanford Process Corporation, MICRALOX® micro-crystalline aluminum anodic coating is designed specifically for applications where conventional anodizing and hard coat anodizing fail to protect the finish from corrosion, chemical attack, and steam discoloration. While it retains typical anodic coating properties such as abrasion resistance, hardness/chip resistance and dielectric properties, it is extremely stable in the presence of corrosive saltwater conditions, strong acid and alkaline chemicals, and superheated steam. It is an ideal finishing solution for challenging applications that require periodic cleaning, sterilization, harsh chemicals, detergents, and exposure to corrosive galvanic environments. MICRALOX® has been proven in independent laboratory testing to extend the life of aluminum medical devices, instruments, and equipment. It is also Cytotox and RoHS compliant. MICRALOX® protects the aluminum and eliminates the need for chromium seals, plastic coatings, or the use of more expensive metals. MICRALOX® can also be dyed in a range of bright and vibrant colors.



President of Sanford Process Corporation, Jack Tetrault, said, "The issuing of the second patent is a further step toward building a strong intellectual property portfolio behind this innovative anodic coating. MICRALOX® is one of the few new anodic coating technologies in a long time that addresses a clear market demand for much higher chemical resistance for anodic coatings that require repeated cleaning and/or sterilization, or exposure to challenging environments such as marine. We are working with a number of companies to license this technology as it solves many of the shortcomings of older technology without requiring extensive changes in manufacturing and materials selection."



For more information about MICRALOX®, or to request a sample, please visit - http://www.micralox.com/compare/.



About Katahdin Industries, Inc.

Katahdin Industries, Inc. provides high tolerance coating applications and specialized metal finishing technology and services to the medical device and industrial markets through platform-focused subsidiaries. Katahdin’s coating operations are conducted through Precision Coating Company, Inc., one of the largest fluoro-polymer coating applicators in the world, specializing in PTFE and Teflon® coating applications in the medical device market, and Medi-Solve Coatings, LLC, a provider of hydrophilic lubricious coatings to medical device companies. A separate co-located company, Precision Fabric, is a worldwide distributor and converter of PTFE coated fabrics, tapes and belts. Specialized metal finishing services are conducted through DCHN, LLC, an industry leader in technical aluminum anodizing, electro-polish and passivation, and other related services. Sanford Process Corporation provides hard coat anodizing solutions, as well as licenses the company’s intellectual property, to a range of well known OEMS and their prime subcontractors worldwide, with an increasing presence in Korea and China.



