Micro Com Systems Introduces Digital Mail Room Services and Document Processing Automation in Vancouver

Burnaby, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/13/2023 --Micro Com Systems in Vancouver now offers Digital Mail Room Services to businesses ready to streamline incoming mail management. Enhance customer service and free up team resources by outsourcing digital mail services and document processing automation to Micro Com. For more, go to https://www.microcomsys.com/digital-mailroom-services/



For any business, saving time means saving money. Outsourcing external mail processing makes office operations more efficient, easier, and foolproof. For competitive industries on the cutting edge, Micro Com's Digital Mail Room Services are designed to cut through the clutter and ensure vital communications and records are delivered and processed faster than ever before.



Losing track of communications can be critical when managing large clients and contracts. Embracing a mail room automation process consists of four steps:



1. All mail is redirected to Micro Com systems.

2. Mail is opened and prepped.

3. Physical paper is scanned, checked for QC and critical data extracted.

4. Digital images and data are delivered to the intended party(s) via encrypted connection.



Mailroom services allow businesses to free up personnel, streamline processing, and improve customer service. Digital mail delivery reduces the chance of misplacement, damage, and loss. Mail is processed by discrete team members who perform an original to-scan comparison on every page to ensure vital information is accurately conveyed.



Digital scanning makes mail easier to integrate with other office processes, further increasing team efficiency. For many professional offices, mail scanning and processing automation mean unrealized benefits and savings. Let Micro Com Systems automate one of the least exciting and most imperative operations within a business. For more information about digital mailroom services, reach out via the contact form below.



About Micro Com Systems

Since 1975, Micro Com Systems has been providing local businesses with Document Management Solutions. Their list of products and services include: Document Imaging & Management, Archival & Book Scanning, Medical Imaging, OCR, Large Format Scanning, Microfilm Scanning, Aperture Card Scanning, Enterprise Report Management (ERM), High Speed Printing, Capture Software, and Capture Equipment.



For more information, please visit https://www.microcomsys.com/ or call (604) 872-6771.



Micro Com Systems

Craig Hollingum

(604) 872-6771

Company website: https://www.microcomsys.com/