Micro Com Systems Launches First in-House Scanning Application

By their very nature, document imaging service bureaus need to be flexible. In 31 years of offering scanning services in Vancouver, Micro Com Services has enjoyed working with thousands of clients. Almost every customer had different requirements regarding document composition, indexing and output. To meet these needs more competitively, Micro Com has built an end to end scanning application for in house use. For more, go to https://www.microcomsys.com/custom-document-scanning-services-cant-find-a-scan-application-that-does-everything-you-need-build-one/



Aside from removing staples before scanning, the most common theme among almost all clients is an interest in receiving the best possible product at a reasonable price. There's a desire to reduce the significant amount of space paper records occupy. Moreover, paper documents are vulnerable to fire, floods, loss, and damage. To help alleviate these issues, the team at Micro Com have introducing innovative document scanning and data capture services to make businesses of all typres across BC more efficient.



This new application works exclusively with higher end Fujitsu scanners and their innovative Paperstream driver. Micro Com has been working with Fujitsu since 1992, and this technology has evolved to the point where it can provide for significant productivity and quality improvements.



The Paperstream driver facilitates auto cropping and automatically rotates pages to the correct orientation. It captures black and white and colour paper interactively without targets or operator involvement. In place of traditional re-scanning of poor-quality images, it presents the QC operator with 9 new potential versions of the same image, the operator simply selects the one they like best.



Colour and bitonal images are automatically cleaned up for improved reproduction and reduced file size. The driver also allows the higher end Fujitsu scanners to run at true rated speed and provide effective (and highly functional) double feed detection.



The best candidates for capture through this new application contain similar sized pages in decent to good condition. Mixed colours are fine. Customers need to be comfortable having a very small inkjet number printed on the back of every page. This endorser string of numbers helps ensure every image has been properly captured.



The net result of this development is that Micro Com can now offer quality images delivered to clients quickly at an even more competitive price. Contact Micro Com Systems to learn more about high volume document scanning in Vancouver.



About Micro Com Systems

Since 1975, Micro Com Systems has been providing local businesses with Document Management Solutions. Their list of products and services include: Document Imaging & Management, Archival & Book Scanning, Medical Imaging, OCR, Large Format Scanning, Microfilm Scanning, Aperture Card Scanning, Enterprise Report Management (ERM), High Speed Printing, Capture Software, and Capture Equipment.



For more information, please visit https://www.microcomsys.com/ or call (604) 872-6771.



Micro Com Systems

Craig Hollingum

(604) 872-6771

Company website: https://www.microcomsys.com/