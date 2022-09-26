Micro Com Systems Now Offers Scanning Services for Dentists

Burnaby, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/22/2022 --Micro Com Systems Ltd in Vancouver has scanned hundreds of thousands of files and millions of pages since evolving into adding scanning services in 1992. Micro Com has now extended its services to dental offices, ready to achieve more efficient, eco-friendly operations, so managing paperwork no longer feels like pulling teeth. For more, visit https://www.microcomsys.com/document-scanning/dental-imaging/



Digitizing Dental Records in Vancouver



Using high-speed scanning equipment, Micro Com can scan and digitize any existing patient records, including Paper Dental Chart Scanning and Dental X-Ray Scanning, in a fraction of the time it would take office staff.



Digitizing patient charts offers two distinct benefits. First, it means purging the office of the eighties-style beige cabinets, freeing up expensive real estate. Second, digitization makes it possible to store, manage and share patient data electronically. In many cases, Micro Com can leverage existing data to minimize entry costs and eliminate data-entry errors, making it a win-win for everyone.



As Vancouver's leading solution for Medical & Dental Records Scanning Services, Micro Com Systems Ltd. has provided document imaging services for over 45 years and scanning services for almost 30 years. Thanks to a distinct combination of personnel, equipment, and experience, Micro Com's team has helped dozens of offices and agencies cut through the paperwork and achieve cleaner, more efficient operations.



Contact Micro Com Services for a personalized discussion about how digitization can be efficiently implemented in any office and receive a complimentary estimate.



About Micro Com Systems

Since 1975, Micro Com Systems has been providing local businesses with Document Management Solutions. Their list of products and services include: Document Imaging & Management, Archival & Book Scanning, Medical Imaging, OCR, Large Format Scanning, Microfilm Scanning, Aperture Card Scanning, Enterprise Report Management (ERM), High Speed Printing, Capture Software, and Capture Equipment.



For more information, please visit https://www.microcomsys.com/ or call (604) 872-6771.



Micro Com Systems

Craig Hollingum

craig@mircrocomsys.com

(604) 872-6771

Company website: https://www.microcomsys.com/