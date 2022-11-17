Micro Com Systems Offers Document Scanning Services for Utility Companies

Burnaby, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/17/2022 --Micro Com Systems Ltd provides large-scale digitizing of documents and plans in Vancouver , BC. As a company that annually scans tens of thousands of boxes of paper documents, plans, and microfilm to create high-quality digital files, Micro Com Systems recently extended its offerings to accommodate the unique needs of utility companies. For more, go to https://www.microcomsys.com/document-scanning/utilities/



Utility companies play in a high-stakes world and operate under extreme pressure. When anything goes wrong, or choices need to be made, decision-makers need to access critical information quickly. Team members and other parties may also need timely, albeit secure, access to documents. Anything that speeds this up can make a tangible difference to end-users who may be anxiously waiting for their water, electricity, or gas services to resume.



For utility companies, partnering with local scanning service like Micro Com Systems Ltd. provides distinct benefits, including:



- Enhanced access to digitized critical documents that empower decision-makers with vital information

- Simplified distribution of information to project sites and parties, both locally and around the world.

- Preserving priceless legacy documentation

- Freeing staff members to work on more productive tasks



By leveraging high-speed scanning equipment, the team at Micro Com digitizes existing paper-based infrastructure documentation, plans and microfilm in a fraction of the time it would take utility client personnel. In most cases, it's possible to leverage existing information in legacy applications to minimize data-entry costs and eliminate data-entry errors—a win-win situation for everyone. Additionally, with the use of Abbyy Recognition Server (OCR engine), every document can be fully text searchable.



Learn more about digital conversion. As a Vancouver digitization service bureau, Micro Com Systems Ltd scans well over a million pages a month on behalf of many clients in Vancouver, BC and across Canada. Discover how digitization can streamline costs, operations, and efficiency when it matters most.



Since 1975, Micro Com Systems has been providing local businesses with Document Management Solutions. Their list of products and services include: Document Imaging & Management, Archival & Book Scanning, Medical Imaging, OCR, Large Format Scanning, Microfilm Scanning, Aperture Card Scanning, Enterprise Report Management (ERM), High Speed Printing, Capture Software, and Capture Equipment.



