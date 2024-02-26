Micro Com Systems Offers Free Samples of Document Scanning in Vancouver

Burnaby, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/26/2024 --Just for fun, take a moment to Google "Free Sample." The results vary; many will be legitimate, some marginally sketchy, and some downright frightening. Why, then, would a company that has been around since 1975 continue to offer free samples? There are several valid reasons. For more, go to https://www.microcomsys.com/free-sample-document-scanning-services/



Micro Com has been assisting existing and potential new customers with document scanning and paper records since it was founded. While the staff is experienced with all forms of document digitization, many of Micro Com's prospective clients don't know what they want other than to have paper-based filing systems disappear. By creating a free sample using the client's records, future clients gain a much better understanding of Micro Com's scope as a document scanning service.



Next, when it comes to document scanning, Micro Com's team works to grasp what new clients hope to achieve. With a nuanced understanding, it's possible to develop multiple solutions. Client ideas often evolve as they learn about different approaches. Initial ideas may fall by the wayside due to labour and other costs. However, over 49 years, Micro Com's people have developed a knack for coming up with outside-the-box solutions that allow clients to achieve goals in cost-effective ways.



Finally, document scanning is a customized service. Providing a scanned sample helps Micro Com's team hone in on what a client needs and expects, as well as establish the scope of the project. Delivering a sample affords both parties to go back and forth, to learn the subtleties of an engagement and get things right.



There is a famous quote mistakenly credited to noted economist Milton Freeman that goes, "There is no such thing as a free lunch." In most cases, that's likely true. There are, however, definitely free samples, both at the post-Covid Costco and at Micro Com Systems!



Claim a free sample of digital document scanning in Vancouver; contact Micro Com Systems to learn more.



