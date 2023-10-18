Micro Com Systems Offers Leading Medical & Dental Records Scanning Services in Vancouver

Burnaby, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/18/2023 --For dental and medical practices looking for a better solution than storing countless charts and X-rays on premise, Micro Com Systems Ltd in Vancouver has worked with clients to scan and digitize hundreds of thousands of patient charts, x-rays, and other medical records over the past many years.



Digital storage is fully compatible with Dental Practice Management Software (DPMS), and Electronic Medical Records Systems making it easier to streamline operations and reduce clutter than ever before. For more, go to https://www.microcomsys.com/document-scanning/dental-imaging/ or https://www.microcomsys.com/document-scanning/medical-imaging/



Partnering with Micro Com Systems makes it possible to store all historical charts as attachments to the patient's file in a system. At Micro Com, data can be structured so it's easy to import into most electronic records systems—this means:



Better security: digitized dental/medical patient charts can conveniently be stored on office systems, plus backed up off-site to protect from fire, theft, deterioration, misfiling or loss.



More ease of use: digitized dental files can be quickly safely retrieved online from anywhere; there's no need to carry, retrieve, store, or file physical charts.



Higher accuracy: digitization of charts will facilitate the electronic storage and management of dental records and patient data. In most cases, Micro Com can leverage current data to minimize data entry costs and eliminate entry errors.



Greater flexibility: patient records can be moved and stored on encrypted and password-protected electronic media, separate from a DPM system. MCS can provide simple and inexpensive solutions to access files, which is convenient when retiring or selling a practice.



