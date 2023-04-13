Micro Com Systems Streamlines Medical Record Scanning in Vancouver

Burnaby, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/13/2023 --Medical offices require paperwork. There's no way around collecting patient info, notes, medical charts, x-rays, and more—but what if there was a better way? That's what Micro Com System offers with a solution that lets medical offices digitize medical records, with electronic storage and management of health records and patient data. For more, go to https://www.microcomsys.com/document-scanning/medical-imaging/



Wouldn't it be nice to reduce the space files take up? Paper files are vulnerable to fire, floods, loss, and damage. Additionally, copying and filing aren't a good use of anyone's time. Through innovative document scanning, data capture services and solutions, the team at Micro Com Systems is gradually making medical offices across Vancouver more efficient and eco-friendly.



Key benefits of Micro Com's medical records scanning services in Vancouver include:



- Disaster Recovery – digitized patient charts can be stored on office systems, plus backed up off-site

- Worldwide Retrieval – digital patient files can safely be retrieved online instantly from anywhere, almost instantly

- EMR Compatible – all historical charts can be stored as PDF attachments to the patient's file in an EMR system

- Standalone System – offices without an EMR can be encrypted, password protected and stored on various media

- Full solution EMR Conversion – make changing systems a snap with data with digitization and a one-step import



The professionals at Micro Com Systems have scanned hundreds of thousands of patient charts, x-rays, and other medical records on behalf of our many healthcare records management clients in Vancouver, BC and throughout BC, Canada.



Reach out to ask about the evaluation program. Micro Com will create a service package based on specific office needs at no. They'll even prepare a FREE sample using an office's own documents.



Contact Micro Com Systems to learn more about digital conversion.



About Micro Com Systems

Since 1975, Micro Com Systems has been providing local businesses with Document Management Solutions. Their list of products and services include: Document Imaging & Management, Archival & Book Scanning, Medical Imaging, OCR, Large Format Scanning, Microfilm Scanning, Aperture Card Scanning, Enterprise Report Management (ERM), High Speed Printing, Capture Software, and Capture Equipment.



For more information, please visit https://www.microcomsys.com/ or call (604) 872-6771.



Micro Com Systems

Craig Hollingum

(604) 872-6771

Company website: https://www.microcomsys.com/