Microbiome Plus+ Gastrointestinal: New Probiotic Supplement Proven to Increase Vitamin D Levels While Lowering Cholesterol

British Columbia, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/12/2017 --Microbiome Plus+, an innovative company with a new gastrointestinal health dietary supplement that combines prebiotic fiber (scFOS) and the probiotic L. reuteri NCIMB 30242 that work together to maintain the balance of healthy bacteria in the consumer's gut, announced after two different clinical trials performed on the probiotic supplement that it increases 25-hydroxyvitamin D by 25.5% and reduces LDL cholesterol by 11.64%.



Born from a passion for developing an effective and multi-functional probiotic supplement that promotes healthy digestion and increases the level of healthy bacteria in a consumer's gut, Microbiome Plus GI also supports healthy bile metabolism, is allergy safe and gluten free.



"Our guts are home to 80% of our immune system, where good bacteria battle with bad bacteria to help relieve allergies, bloating, gas, and constipation," said Don Campbell, owner of Microbiome Plus+. "Probiotics replenish fighting bacteria and help maintain digestive functions and immune health. We set out to offer an unprecedented probiotic that does all of that and more. It was developed by doctors and clinically tested, so you know you are getting a high quality, safe and effective probiotic."



In addition to these features, Microbiome Plus+ Probiotics help develop a healthy microenvironment in the digestive system and gastrointestinal tract that enables the consumer to optimize nutrient absorption, giving them an immune boost and more energy throughout the day. Plus, probiotics contribute to the speed of metabolic breakdown, which in turn, may promote healthy fat loss.



Microbiome Plus+ Probiotic is encapsulated, enabling it to pass through the stomach acid. It is designed with a "delayed response" so the probiotic is released slowly for the most effective results possible.



"Our probiotic is gaining a lot of interest from cardiologists, lipidologists and other health professional for its cholesterol lowering properties," said Campbell. "It is important for people to maintain healthy cholesterol levels for their long-term health. Our goal here is to let people know that they are getting an innovative probiotic that is proven to lower cholesterol and increase vitamin D, along with improving digestive health. Head over to our website to learn more about this unique probiotic supplement. "



Microbiome Plus+ Gastrointestinal comes as a one month supply with lactobacillus reuteri NCIMB 30242 (56 veggie capsules) and prebiotic fiber (scFOS) (56 tablets). To be taken twice a day with meals. The probiotic is allergy safe, gluten free and made from renewable and sustainable resources. It is a natural and safe solution that is a healthy choice for both men and women. We always advise it is recommended to consult your medical professional before taking any supplement.



*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This drug is not intended to diagnose treat, cure and prevent any disease.*



For more information, visit: https://microbiomeplus.com/.



