MicroMain Corporation Announces Details for Exciting 2015 Users Conference

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/05/2015 --MicroMain Corporation, a leading provider of maintenance and facility management software, just announced details for its exciting 2015 Users Conference. This year's conference will be held in Austin, Texas from November 9th through the 11th. The event is designed to inform and empower maintenance and facility management professionals on how to more effectively use MicroMain's software solutions and will feature training from some of the brightest minds in the industry.



MicroMain started its educational users conference 15 years ago in an effort to show users how to get more from MicroMain software and, in turn, how to make their jobs easier and to be more productive. Over the years, the MicroMain Users Conference has become a must attend event for maintenance and facility management professionals around the world who want to expand their skills and connections in the industry. The conference offers everything from educational classes and hands on training to expert guest speakers, best practices discussions, and Q&A sessions.



The MicroMain Users Conference will also feature several training breakout sessions, allowing industry professionals to get extra training in the topics of their choice. From understanding reports, to mastering preventative maintenance and work orders, to improving overall efficiency - whatever the topic may be, there is a MicroMain training session to help master it.



"The MicroMain Users Conference represents our commitment to the facility and maintenance management industry," says Joe Brummer, CEO at MicroMain. "By offering the best training, our users can excel at their jobs and make positive, impactful changes in how their facilities are managed."



The location of the conference this year is the Radisson Hotel in Austin, Texas. This beautiful hotel is located in the heart of downtown Austin and is within easy walking distance of Austin's famous Sixth Street, SoCo District, the Warehouse District and several other historic locations and countless great restaurants and entertainment venues. Austin's friendly, lively vibe perfectly captures the spirit of the MicroMain Users Conference.



In addition to all the great education and training, the MicroMain Users Conference is also an amazing networking opportunities with other leading industry professionals, and all users, administrators and managers of MicroMain software products are encouraged to attend. Please visit www.micromain.com to learn more and to get registered.



About MicroMain

MicroMain is headquartered in Austin, TX and is a global provider of industry leading computerized maintenance management systems (CMMS), computer aided facility management (CAFM) software, and capital planning software. MicroMain has been at the forefront of the industry since 1991 and its software solutions are used by organizations in a variety of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, education, hospitality, recreation, government, and real estate.