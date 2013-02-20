Micron Technology Announcement & Cisco Systems Introduction: (NASDAQ: MU), (NASDAQ: CSCO)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/20/2013 --Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) announced that the Chinese Ministry of Commerce has given antitrust clearance for Micron's previously announced proposed acquisition of Elpida. China's approval was the last remaining antitrust pre-merger clearance required for completion of the transaction. Pre-merger approvals were previously obtained from the United States, Czech Republic, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Taiwan.



Elpida Memory, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) integrated circuits. The company's design, manufacturing and sales operations are backed by world class technological expertise.



Micron Technology, Inc., is one of the world's leading providers of advanced semiconductor solutions.



Get the latest trend analysis report on MU to find out the market could have in store for the stock here: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=MU



Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) introduced a range of major innovations to enable service providers to more effectively monetize those connections. The new Cisco technologies enable service providers to deliver new, better and more personalized connected experiences and to gain more intelligence about those networked connections that they can utilize to deliver new revenue-generating services.



Cisco introduced the Cisco® Quantum. The result of the integration of more than $1.5 billion in recent acquisitions with in-house innovation, Cisco Quantum delivers unparalleled mobile network intelligence to service providers and enables greater network programmability, a key building block for the delivering of new network services.



Find out more on CSCO here: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=CSCO



About WallStreetScoop.net

WallStreetScoop.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders and short-term investors. WallStreetScoop.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver short-term gains.



WallStreetScoop.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetScoop.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading small cap stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetScoop.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Scoop believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Small stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the free membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetScoop.net



Disclosure: WallStreetScoop.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetScoop.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/disclaimer/



Contact Info:

Thomas Greene

Wall Street Scoop

info@wallstreetscoop.net

347-905-5009